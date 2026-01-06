Which LIV Golf Teams Still Need To Sign Players Ahead Of 2026 Season?

The 2026 LIV Golf season is less than a month away now but there is still lots to be decided as multiple teams are currently heading into the season with an open spot on their rosters.

LIV's fifth campaign gets underway in Riyadh for the second successive year and there's still plenty to be confirmed after full-time team members were either relegated, released or simply left the league during the LIV Golf transfer window.

Three new players will join the league at this week's LIV Golf Promotions event, and as well as the open team slots there will also be five wildcards in 2026, up from two over the last couple of seasons.

So, which teams still have a spot to fill? Let's take a look...

HyFlyers

Phil Mickelson's quartet is down to three as things stand following the relegation of Andy Ogletree in 2025.

The former US Amateur champion is playing in this week's LIV Golf Promotions event so perhaps Mickelson is leaving the position open for him incase he earns one of the three cards in Florida.

If not, Mickelson may have other plans to strengthen his all-American team, which finished a respectable 5th in the season-long standings last year.

Iron Heads

Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC is another with an open roster spot after young Korean prospect Yubin Jang was relegated in his rookie season.

Jang was signed as the KPGA Tour no.1 but he could only manage 53rd in the individual points list to ultimately lose his card.

There have been a number of unconfirmed reports around the Iron Heads this off-season, including the prospect of a name change, an attempted Si Woo Kim signing and “drama going on” after Kevin Na unfollowed his team and LIV Golf on social media.

Nothing concrete has been announced yet, and all we know is right now the team is seeking at least one new player to replace Jang.

RangeGoats

Bubba Watson's pink goat-themed team parted ways with Ben Campbell in the off-season, with the New Zealander a surprise addition to the LIV Golf Promotions field.

Watson's side currently features himself along with fellow Americans Matthew Wolff and Peter Uihlein.

Ripper

Cameron Smith's all-Australian side surprisingly dropped Matt Jones following the two-time PGA Tour winner's 40th-place finish in the individual standings last season.

Jones, like Campbell, is playing in LIV Golf Promotions to try and earn his way back. If he does take one of the three cards, he may well slot back into Ripper but we are just speculating.

Either way, Smith needs one more player for 2026.

Smash

Smash GC has a new captain for 2026 with Talor Gooch stepping in after Brooks Koepka and LIV Golf "amicably and mutually agreed" the former World No.1 would "no longer compete" in the league.

Koepka left due to feeling "this is the right moment to spend more time at home" according to a statement, with the five-time Major champion moving on after four seasons.

His departure means the Smash side now features just Gooch, Jason Kokrak and Graeme McDowell.

Wildcards

As well as team roster changes, LIV Golf will have five wildcard players in 2026, up from two over the past two campaigns to take the field size to 57.

Chieh-po Lee and Anthony Kim were wildcards in 2025, and Lee managed to keep his card after finishing 47th in his debut season.

Anthony Kim was relegated and is playing in the Promotions event to try and earn his way back, while Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji won cards via the International Series Rankings.

Vincent and Asaji could fill spots on teams or go into 2026 as wildcards, perhaps along with the Promotions graduates - all will be revealed in the coming weeks.