Charlie Woods Sneaks Top-20 Finish In Junior Event Dad Tiger Won 35 Years Ago
The 16-year-old posted four consistent scores across his week at Biltmore Golf Course but finished well back of the boys champion in Florida
Back in 1991, Tiger Woods won the boys event at the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship. And although his son couldn't quite manage to do the same, it was still a solid showing for Charlie Woods on his tournament debut this week.
In a field of 48 boys from across the world, of which Woods was the most high-profile name, the 16-year-old exhibited his resilience on multiple occasions to record a respectable T19th finish in the four-day event at Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables, Florida.
Coming out of the gate with a two-over 73 on Saturday, the Benjamin High School student experienced a wildly contrasting round on Sunday to sign for a one-over 72.
His opening nine featured three bogeys and a double before Woods - who is ranked 13th in the American Junior Golf Association - knuckled down on Biltmore's front half and recorded four birdies to repair most of the damage.
Monday's third round saw Woods rack up a total of five birdies to theoretically make huge strides up the leaderboard, but two bogeys elsewhere and a triple on a par-3 left the talented teenager with a frustrating even-par round of 71.
🚨📸🐅 #PHOTOS — Tiger Woods was in the Miami area yesterday to watch son Charlie compete at the Junior Orange Bowl Championship. (Via: Chet Peterman / Palm Beach Post) pic.twitter.com/cjJqb7vLx3January 4, 2026
To close, Woods made birdie at the par-5 first hole for the fourth day in a row, but two bogeys in his next three holes preceded a neat and tidy run of 14 straight pars for the two-time high school state champion.
As others around him varied their scores wildly, Woods' rounds of 73, 72, 71 and 72 left him at four-over for the tournament and T19th alongside Mexico's Emiliano Delsol (71, 71, 71, 75).
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Colombia's Tomas Restrepo posted a two-under 69 on Tuesday to comfortably claim the boys title thanks to an overall score of 14-under, three strokes clear of the USA's Frederick Egnatios.
In between the top-10, which saw just one tie for a position, and Woods was PNC Championship winner Cameron Kuchar.
Son of Matt, the Texas Christian University commit recorded scores of 77, 68, 71 and 70 to finish the tournament on two-over and share 15th place with Austria's Nico Anderst.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.