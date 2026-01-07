Charlie Woods Sneaks Top-20 Finish In Junior Event Dad Tiger Won 35 Years Ago

Back in 1991, Tiger Woods won the boys event at the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship. And although his son couldn't quite manage to do the same, it was still a solid showing for Charlie Woods on his tournament debut this week.

In a field of 48 boys from across the world, of which Woods was the most high-profile name, the 16-year-old exhibited his resilience on multiple occasions to record a respectable T19th finish in the four-day event at Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables, Florida.

Coming out of the gate with a two-over 73 on Saturday, the Benjamin High School student experienced a wildly contrasting round on Sunday to sign for a one-over 72.

His opening nine featured three bogeys and a double before Woods - who is ranked 13th in the American Junior Golf Association - knuckled down on Biltmore's front half and recorded four birdies to repair most of the damage.

Monday's third round saw Woods rack up a total of five birdies to theoretically make huge strides up the leaderboard, but two bogeys elsewhere and a triple on a par-3 left the talented teenager with a frustrating even-par round of 71.

🚨📸🐅 #PHOTOS — Tiger Woods was in the Miami area yesterday to watch son Charlie compete at the Junior Orange Bowl Championship. (Via: Chet Peterman / Palm Beach Post) pic.twitter.com/cjJqb7vLx3January 4, 2026

To close, Woods made birdie at the par-5 first hole for the fourth day in a row, but two bogeys in his next three holes preceded a neat and tidy run of 14 straight pars for the two-time high school state champion.

As others around him varied their scores wildly, Woods' rounds of 73, 72, 71 and 72 left him at four-over for the tournament and T19th alongside Mexico's Emiliano Delsol (71, 71, 71, 75).

Colombia's Tomas Restrepo posted a two-under 69 on Tuesday to comfortably claim the boys title thanks to an overall score of 14-under, three strokes clear of the USA's Frederick Egnatios.

In between the top-10, which saw just one tie for a position, and Woods was PNC Championship winner Cameron Kuchar.

Son of Matt, the Texas Christian University commit recorded scores of 77, 68, 71 and 70 to finish the tournament on two-over and share 15th place with Austria's Nico Anderst.