Max McGreevy Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about PGA Tour player Max McGreevy via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
Max McGreevy is a PGA Tour golfer who has also spent time on multiple other tours throughout his career. Discover more about the American's life and journey to this point via these facts.
Max McGreevy Facts
1. McGreevy was born on May 3, 1995 in Edmond, Oklahoma.
2. His parents are called Brian and Sherry McGreevy and he has one brother named Tanner.
3. McGreevy comes from a very sport-orientated family. His father Brian played golf at the University of Kansas and won the 1998 Oklahoma State Amateur, uncle Tom McGreevy played golf at Arizona State University, and uncle Gary Freeman played football at Kansas State University.
4. McGreevy attended the University of Oklahoma and graduated in 2017 after majoring in administrative leadership.
5. Upon leaving college, he had recorded two hole-in-ones.
6. His first college victory arrived during his Junior year (2015/16) - the same season he was named OU's golf team captain for the first time - he was also team captain in his Senior year. McGreevy won the Gopher Invitational thanks to a seven-under score of 206.
7. In 2017, McGreevy was a part of the Oklahoma University men's golf team that won the NCAA Championship. He earned wins in the semi-final and final matches.
8. McGreevy's Senior year also resulted in two further college victories - first as a co-medallist at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Fall 2016) and then as runaway winner at the Lone Star Invitational (Spring 2017). At the Lone Star Invitational, he matched school records for single-round score (63) and 54-hole total (196).
9. McGreevy says if he weren't a pro golfer, he would like to design clothing.
10. Before playing a round, he enjoys listening to music to help him reach the right headspace.
11. He has previously used a 1966 US quarter to mark his ball.
12. McGreevy says he is a great table tennis player.
13. He married his girlfriend Olivia on December 31, 2022 at Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club after proposing around a year earlier, and the pair announced in June 2024 that they were expecting their first child - a girl.
14. After turning pro in 2017, McGreevy played 11 tournaments on the PGA Tour Canada, securing one runner-up finish (Staal Foundation Open) and two further top-10s.
15. He spent part of the 2019 season playing all 13 events on the PGA Tour China. He won one event - the Guangzhou Open - and finished inside the top-10 at eight others, including runner-up results at the Sanya Championship, without missing a cut.
16. McGreevy has three Korn Ferry Tour titles so far. His first was the Price Cutter Charity Championship in 2020, and he then won twice in 2024 (Memorial Health Championship and the Magnit Championship) to help regain his PGA Tour card for 2025.
Max McGreevy Bio
|Born
|May 3, 1995 - Edmond, Oklahoma
|Height
|5ft11in (1.80m)
|College
|University of Oklahoma
|Turned Pro
|2017
|Former Tours
|Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour China, PGA Tour Canada
|Current Tour
|PGA Tour
|Pro Wins
|4
|Highest OWGR
|105th
Max McGreevy Pro Wins
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|PGA Tour China
|2019 Guangzhou Open*
|-9 (two strokes)
|Korn Ferry Tour
|2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship
|-21 (one stroke)
|Korn Ferry Tour
|2024 Memorial Health Championship
|-24 (one stroke)
|Korn Ferry Tour
|2024 Magnit Championship
|-18 (three strokes)
*Unofficial victory after event was shortened to two rounds due to bad weather.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
