New Ping Wedges And A Prototype Putter: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Crown Australian Open Winning WITB

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen drained a lengthy putt at the 72nd hole to get the better of home hero, Cameron Smith, at the Crown Australian Open.

Earning his first victory on the DP World Tour, the one-under-par final round of 70 was enough to get the Dane over the line, as he earned a deserved win at Royal Melbourne.

A Ping staffer, the 26-year-old had a full bag of the brand’s clubs in play for the tournament, using the G440 range in his driver and fairway woods, as well as the i240 irons, new S259 wedges and a PLD Milled Oslo 3 prototype putter.

Along with the clubs, it was also a maiden victory for Under Armour's new golf shoes - the Clone - with Neergaard-Petersen putting them into play at the tail-end of the DP World Tour season last month.

The footwear may be a new addition to his set-up, but most of the equipment used has been in the bag for the majority of 2025, with the full details listed below...

Driver

Starting with the driver, where Neergaard-Petersen opts for the Ping G440 LST, the low-spinning model in the most recent driver range.

Featuring a 7.5° loft, which plays anywhere from 6.5° to 8.5°, the Dane has the movable weight port at the back of the head set between fade and draw. Certainly, in Australia, the driver was one of the stand-out clubs as he ranked around the top 10 for driving accuracy and distance.

Fitted with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 60 TX shaft, the Ping G440 LST has a 450cc head and, like many of the best Ping drivers, is extremely forgiving despite being a low spin model.

Fairway Woods

Unlike the driver, which is the LST version, Neergaard-Petersen has the G440 Max in both a 3-wood and 5-wood configuration, specifically at 15° and 19°.

Ranked among the best fairway woods money can buy, the DP World Tour winner tends to swap out his 5-wood for a utility iron, specifically the Ping i240 3-iron. For this week, though, he had the 5-wood in play.

Both have Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX shafts, which are slightly heavier than the 60 TX version in his driver.

Irons

Released midway through 2025, the Ping i240 irons made their way into the bag of Neergaard-Petersen around May time, with the 26-year-old previously using the i230.

Going from a 4-iron to pitching wedge configuration, the i240s have Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, which are among the most popular models on the various professional circuits.

In terms of the performance of the irons, we found that, in testing, they provided some strong and consistent spin numbers, with its workability, feel, and playability the main stand-outs.

Wedges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the wedges and a model that, as of writing, is currently not available to purchase, as Neergaard-Petersen has the Ping S259s in the bag.

Back in November, the wedges hit the USGA's Conforming List and, over the last few months, many Ping staffers, like US Ryder Cup player Harris English, have put them into play at various events.

For Neergaard-Petersen, he put the S259s in play at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in mid-November, specifically in a 50°, 54° and 58° set-up. Like his irons, they have Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final club in Neergaard-Petersen's bag is the Ping PLD Milled Oslo 3, a prototype model that he used superbly around Royal Melbourne as he sat inside the top 10 for numerous putting metrics.

Featuring a longer than average grip, the DP World Tour winner actually armlocks when making his stroke, something he has done for around four years.

Built alongside Ping's engineers, it features minimal alignment aids on the crown, as just a small black line is present at the front of the club.

Golf Ball

Away from the golf clubs and to the golf ball, where we find the Titleist Pro V1, which is ranked as one of the best golf balls that money can buy.

Like many professionals, Neergaard-Petersen marks his Pro V1 with an alignment line, which is specifically a cross. This configuration helps him get his start line correct when on the greens, as well as square up his putter face to the target.

Providing a soft, responsive feel, we found it was perfect for those seeking lower long game spin and trajectory. This, combined with high levels of short game feel and control, makes it a premium offering in the golf ball sector.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen WITB: Crown Australian Open Winning Clubs