Callaway 2024 Apex MB Iron Review

Having gamed previous models of this iron, I eagerly awaited the release of the Callaway Apex MB 2024 iron, and thankfully it did not disappoint. This latest addition to the Apex family delivers a striking blend of classic aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. With a focus on pure precision and exceptional workability, the new Apex MB 2024 iron ticks a lot of boxes for precise ball strikers shopping for a new set among the best golf blade irons. In this review, we delve into the features, design, and performance of this tour-inspired iron.

The Callaway Apex MB 2024 iron combines a sleek and timeless design with some useful modern features, such as the interchangeable weight cavity directly behind the hitting area, which creates a unique aesthetic for an iron of its type. The traditional muscle-back shape is exquisitely crafted from high-quality 1025 carbon steel. The iron has a slightly longer blade length than previous iterations which may not appeal to purists, but I found this instilled confidence at address and didn’t compromise the overall look too much. The profile at address is again slightly different from some other blade irons on the market, with a long topline that comes very directly out of the hosel, whereas others have a softer, more curved transition from hosel to topline. These visuals are always subjective, and whilst my preference would probably lean toward the softer transition, the Apex MB is still a treat to the eye. The beautiful satin finish not only enhances durability but also exudes elegance that'll make any golfer proud to wield these in their bag.

(Image credit: Future)

The Apex MB 2024 body and face are forged as one piece in a proprietary forging process from 1025 carbon steel, creating a very deep and satisfying feeling at impact. Additionally, the progressive CG (Center of Gravity) positioning is a nice addition, with a lower CG in the longer irons providing a little more flight whilst the shorter irons feature a higher CG which promotes a more controlled, lower flight for elite players seeking precise trajectory control.

When it comes to performance, the Apex MB 2024 iron impresses. My testing was conducted primarily off nice, tight-links turf at Saunton Golf Club, and as many will know, the feeling of a well-struck blade from this type of ground is about as good as it gets! Callaway has taken on board feedback from their tour staff and introduced what they refer to as a “dual chamfer” on the sole. This essentially is a softening of both the leading edge to help cut through the turf during impact and also the trailing edge to assist the club exiting the turf smoothly post-impact. I think this could be an important addition if you are a year-round player, as the sole is predictably narrow like many of its type, which can have the tendency to dig a little in softer conditions. From my testing, I really think this subtle tweak from the Callaway design team may well tackle that. The combination of its forged construction and Tour-inspired shape gives you the ability to achieve remarkable shot control, no matter the lie. Shot dispersion is notably tight, making it an excellent choice for low-handicap golfers seeking accuracy and workability.

(Image credit: Future)

What truly sets the Apex MB 2024 iron apart is its high-quality feel. Whilst it may not have the soft and buttery sensation in strike of say a Mizuno Pro 221 or a Titleist 620 MB, it has a very deep and responsive feel. It is difficult to pinpoint where that comes from, but it may well be from the MIM back weight which provides a little more mass behind strike. Golfers will appreciate the immediate feedback, allowing them to fine-tune their swings and continuously improve their game.

I found that working the ball in any direction is effortless with the Apex MB 2024 iron. Whether you need to execute a precise fade or draw, or knock the flight down a little, these irons respond exceptionally well to commands, making shot shaping an enjoyable experience.

The Apex MB 2024 iron is an excellent piece of design that caters to the discerning golfer seeking ultimate control and great feedback. With its elegant design, precise engineering, and exceptional performance, this iron proves to be a real consideration for advanced players who demand nothing but the best.

Callaway has produced a really highly quality player's blade here. The head size and forgiveness are not for the faint hearted, but if you're an experienced player looking for a set of modern blade irons that provide great feedback of strike then the Apex MB 2024 iron is certainly worth a try.