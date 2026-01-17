Multiple Players Put New Callaway Quantum Drivers Into Play At Dubai Invitational
Callaway's Quantum range was released on Friday and, at the DP World Tour's Dubai Invitational, a number of players have put one of the drivers in play for the 2026 opener
The DP World Tour's first event of 2026 gets underway at the Dubai Invitational and, taking place in January, many players have opted for new equipment ahead of the upcoming season.
One of the new bits of equipment to hit the circuit is from Callaway, as their Quantum range looks to leave its mark among the world's best.
With the Dubai Invitational taking place at Dubai Creek Resort, it's reported that around 20% of the 60-man field has a Callaway Quantum driver in-play, with both the brand's staffers and equipment-free agents using it.
As pictured by SMS On Tour, Callaway staffers Tom McKibbin (Triple Diamond Max), Antoine Rozner (Triple Diamond), Dylan Frittelli (Max), Frederic Lacroix (TD Max), Marcel Siem (TD), Matthew Jordan (TD), Ockie Strydom (TD) and Shaun Norris (TD) have a Quantum driver in-play.
Third round leader, Nacho Elvira, has also changed to the Quantum model, while Ryder Cup player Nicolai Hojgaard is one of the biggest names to swap out his Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond for the new big stick.
Regarded as one of the best drivers of the golf ball, ranking inside the top 10 in distance off the tee on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, Hojgaard explained the move to the Quantum Triple Diamond Max, stating: "The new product came back at the end of last year and it was the first head I tried.
"We didn't do much work with it. I just went straight into it and it felt amazing. It's got a little bit of the Ai Smoke look, which I really like.
"The movable weights and the loft as well, it means I can really dial down how I want it to go. We've done some work, but I've got it in a very neutral setting. I always prefer neutral because it's easier.
"It's like, 'this is a mishit' and this is what a mishit does. If I put it in the draw setting, or put it down in loft, or upright or flat, then it doesn't help navigate what exactly is wrong. It's easier for me to get back to basics.
"The optimal spin, for me, is 2500 to 2800rpm. I know I've got plenty of spin on the ball, so it can stay in the air. I'm pretty sure we put some weight in the back of the driver to keep some spin. The new drivers come out with low spin because you want to hit it far, but spin is crucial for control."
Joining the likes of PGA Tour winners Xander Schauffele and Akshay Bhatia in making the move, the Quantum aren't the only new clubs in play on the professional circuits.
TaylorMade's Qi4D and Cobra's OPTM have been put in play by their staffers, but it's a mini driver from Ping that caught the eye of golf fans at the start of the week.
Appearing on the USGA's Conforming List, little is known about the club, with the word 'Prototype' written on the sole.
Mini drivers continue to grow in popularity on the professional circuits, and we've already seen models from the likes of TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist, PXG and recently Cobra with its new King Tec-MD mini driver.
In terms of the players using the Ping mini driver at the Dubai Invitational and Sony Open in Hawaii, it was reported that Dan Brown and John Parry had it in-play for the latter event, with both making the cut in Hawaii after earning their PGA Tour cards from the DP World Tour in 2025.
