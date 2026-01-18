Dubai Invitational Leaderboard And Live Report: Rory McIlroy And Shane Lowry In Five-Way Share After Nacho Elvira Stumbles

The Dubai Invitational looks to be going down to the wire as a tightly-packed leaderboard jostles for top spot down the back nine at Dubai Creek Golf Club

The final round of the 2026 Dubai Invitational is shaping up to be really exciting after 54-hole leader Nacho Elvira stumbled around the turn at Dubai Creek Golf Club.

Join us for all of the key updates as they happen in the final few holes of the 2026 Dubai Invitational.

DUBAI INVITATIONAL LEADERBOARD

  • -9 Rory McIlroy
  • -9 Nacho Elvira
  • -9 Daniel Hillier
  • -9 Shane Lowry
  • -9 Marcus Armitage
  • -7 David Puig
  • -7 Julien Guerrier
  • -6 Matt Wallace
  • -6 Thorbjorn Olesen
  • -5 Thriston Lawrence
  • -5 Jacques Kruyswijk
  • -5 Antoine Rozner

ARMITAGE IN THE WATER

FIVE TIED AT THE TOP

FIVE STRAIGHT AND NO MORE

HILLIER MISSES CHANCE

WELCOME

