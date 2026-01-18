Dubai Invitational Leaderboard And Live Report: Rory McIlroy And Shane Lowry In Five-Way Share After Nacho Elvira Stumbles

The final round of the 2026 Dubai Invitational is shaping up to be really exciting after 54-hole leader Nacho Elvira stumbled around the turn at Dubai Creek Golf Club.
The Spaniard was ahead by two strokes at the start of the day and then but then fell into a share of the lead alongside Marcus Armitage near the halfway mark and is now facing immense pressure from a whole host of challengers, which just happen to include Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, down the back nine.
Join us for all of the key updates as they happen in the final few holes of the 2026 Dubai Invitational.
DUBAI INVITATIONAL LEADERBOARD
- -9 Rory McIlroy
- -9 Nacho Elvira
- -9 Daniel Hillier
- -9 Shane Lowry
- -9 Marcus Armitage
- -7 David Puig
- -7 Julien Guerrier
- -6 Matt Wallace
- -6 Thorbjorn Olesen
- -5 Thriston Lawrence
- -5 Jacques Kruyswijk
- -5 Antoine Rozner
Updates From...
ARMITAGE IN THE WATER
At the par-3 14th, Armitage appeared to strike his tee shot wonderfully, but a gust of wind may have taken it out of the air and plopped it into the water just short of the green. That is a really tough break for the Englishman.
FIVE TIED AT THE TOP
Marcus Armitage two-putts from miles out at the 13th for a welcome birdie which puts him on nine-under as well.
Moments later, Lowry sticks a wedge really close on the same hole and was left with a much more comfortable birdie try.
There are now five players tied for the lead, including McIlroy and Lowry. Superb stuff.
FIVE STRAIGHT AND NO MORE
McIlroy was six strokes behind earlier in the final round, but five birdies in a row around the turn has catapulted the five-time Major winner into a share. He's feeling white hot right now, and there was almost a long-range birdie to add to the bunch, but it stopped painfully short of the hole.
McIlroy remains tied through 14 holes.
HILLIER MISSES CHANCE
Don't forget about Daniel Hillier. The New Zealander is a part of the three-way tie currently, but he could have hit the front on his own if that makeable birdie putt on the par-3 15th had dropped. It didn't, and he's running out holes.
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the 2026 Dubai Invitational final round at Dubai Creek Golf Club. With names such as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry right in contention, we're sure for a thrilling back nine here.
Nacho Elvira was at least two strokes ahead not that long ago, but consecutive bogeys and a rally from McIlroy and co. has seen that gap close to nothing. The final group is on the 12th and praying for some positive momentum to fall their way in order to see off McIlroy.
Can Elvira find something? I'll let you know over these closing holes. Thank you for tuning in!
