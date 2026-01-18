Dubai Invitational Leaderboard And Live Report: Rory McIlroy And Shane Lowry In Five-Way Share After Nacho Elvira Stumbles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final round of the 2026 Dubai Invitational is shaping up to be really exciting after 54-hole leader Nacho Elvira stumbled around the turn at Dubai Creek Golf Club.

The Spaniard was ahead by two strokes at the start of the day and then but then fell into a share of the lead alongside Marcus Armitage near the halfway mark and is now facing immense pressure from a whole host of challengers, which just happen to include Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, down the back nine.

Join us for all of the key updates as they happen in the final few holes of the 2026 Dubai Invitational.

DUBAI INVITATIONAL LEADERBOARD

-9 Rory McIlroy

