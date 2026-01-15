Tony Finau Finds Perfect Home With Jordan Brand Deal
Tony Finau is swapping the Nike swoosh for the famous Jumpman logo after signing up to become a Jordan Brand golfer
Some golfing collaborations just make perfect sense - for instance Tony Finau joining the Jordan Brand golf team is a no-brainer.
Finau signed for Nike in 2016 and has always leaned towards the Jumpman products, including wearing Air Jordan golf shoes on the course since around 2022.
And with the Jordan Brand looking to make a serious splash in golf they needed a serious player who fit their profile - and Finau certainly ticks all the boxes.
The six-time PGA Tour winner was announced as a Jordan Brand golfer on social media with a typically stylish promo video pointing to his early days trying to learn the game.
Michael Jordan is widely know for his love of golf, often turning up and being part of Team USA's backroom staff at Ryder Cups over recent years.
With the great man having the final say over approving golfers being signed to Team Jordan, Finau says it's a great honor to be wearing the famous logo going forward.
“Obviously, Michael represents excellence at the highest level,” Finau said. “Jordan Brand is incredible to be a part of, and Michael is an incredible individual to represent.”
Finau has known Jordan since he was 17 and played at Jordan's private golf course in Florida, and now 36 he's one of the most recognisible stars on the PGA Tour.
Standing 6ft4in, Finau is built more like an NBA star than a golfer, and despite swapping the court for the course he's still brought some basketball style to the links whenever possible.
He'll now be sporting Jordan Brand's golfing attire on the course as well as the Air Jordan golf shoes when he's strolling the fairways this season.
"I can't wait to join the Jordan Brand as it expands further into golf," says Finau. "There's so much we can do for the game."
