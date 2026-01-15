Under Armour Becomes Apparel Sponsor To Dustin Johnson's LIV Golf Team

Multiple teams have been putting in hard work over the LIV Golf League off-season and, along with player transfers, there have also been a few deals when it comes to sponsorship.

One of those involves 4Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson and, along with the signing of PGA Tour winner, Thomas Detry, to his side, it has been confirmed that Johnson's quartet will be wearing Under Armour clothing and footwear for 2026.

As part of their official team kits, the 4Aces will wear Under Armour’s new Drive Pro Clone shoes and ArmourDry Polo, along with select pieces from the brand’s golf line-up.

The team will debut the new clothing agreement in the first LIV Golf League tournament of 2026, set to be held in Riyadh between February 4-7.

The news also brings to an end 4Aces GC's partnership with clothing brand Extracurricular, who had provided apparel to Johnson's side since August 2023, as well as LIV Golf wildcard Anthony Kim.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Commenting on the deal, 4Aces team captain Johnson said: “I’ve always admired Under Armour for the way they put athletes first in everything they do.

“Their focus on performance and pushing boundaries matches how I approach the game, and that’s why the partnership feels so natural. I’m excited to have them behind me and our team.”

Meanwhile, Sean Eggert - SVP of global sports marketing at Under Armour - said: “At Under Armour, everything starts with helping athletes perform at their very best.

“We have a long history of outfitting some of the best players in golf and winning alongside them, so partnering with the 4Aces, led by proven major champions, felt like a natural fit.

"These guys compete at the highest level, where precision and confidence matter on every shot.”

Under Armour signed Jordan Spieth in January 2013, with the American penning an extension in 2022 that runs through to 2029 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The endorsement of Under Armour is a big one for the LIV Golf League, with 4Aces becoming the most recent team to welcome a clothing sponsor to its franchise ranks.

This follows Majesticks GC signing a multi-year deal with Castore in January 2025, as well as Reebok partnering with both Bryson DeChambeau and his Crushers GC on a long-term deal.

In terms of Under Armour, it's another big scalp for the brand, which already sponsors three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, as well as PGA Tour players Maverick McNealy, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Christo Lamprecht.

Known for producing premium apparel and some of the best golf shoes on the market, it appeared that Johnson teased a possible signing with the brand at the PIF Saudi International back in December of last year.

At that tournament, the two-time Major winner was pictured wearing Under Armour's yet-to-be released golf shoes, which will be called the Drive Pro Clone.