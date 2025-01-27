Majesticks GC Sign New Apparel Deal Ahead Of 2025 LIV Golf League

Majesticks GC are the newest LIV Golf side to announce a deal with an apparel brand, with the quartet set to wear Castore clothing in a 'multi-year partnership'

A number of LIV Golf teams have announced sponsorship deals ahead of the first event of the season in Riyadh, with Majesticks GC the newest side to reveal a partnership.

For 2025, the team of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Sam Horsfield will be donning Castore clothing, with the announcement the latest of high profile sponsors in the LIV Golf League circuit.

Majesticks GC line up a putt

(Image credit: Majesticks GC)

In a release, it was revealed that Majesticks GC and Castore had signed a 'multi-year partnership,' with Castore providing the LIV Golf team with its teamwear, training wear, course wear, athletic wear, mono-branded items and golf accessories.

Speaking about the announcement, Co-Captain Poulter stated: “We are thrilled to be announcing this multi-year partnership with Castore, one of the fastest growing brands in the world.

“While both our teams have strong British roots, we are excited to be showcasing our partnership and Castore products on a global stage and are looking forward to bringing these products to market and most importantly better serving our fans and golf enthusiasts alike.”

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, and Lando Norris of the McLaren F1 Team celebrate the Constructors' World Championship

Castore already work with the likes of McLaren F1, who won the Constructors' World Championship in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Castore already work with the likes of the McLaren F1 team, as well as England Cricket and a number of soccer sides. In the past, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andy Sullivan and Thorbjorn Olesen have also worn the apparel.

It's not just Majesticks GC who have made clothing deals in the off-season. Ahead of LIV's season opener on the 6th February, Bryson DeChambeau and his Crushers GC side announced that he and Reebok had signed a "long-term deal".

Along with DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC announced that they had signed with YouTube star, Grant Horvat's apparel company, Primo, whilst Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, members of Legion XIII GC, were seen wearing Greyson Clothiers apparel at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

