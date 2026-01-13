Marco Penge Signs With PXG Ahead Of PGA Tour Rookie Season

January is the time of year where we see notable equipment changes on the professional circuits and the biggest transfer story so far has arrived in the form of Marco Penge, who has officially signed with PXG.

Having claimed three DP World Tour titles in 2025, earning his PGA Tour card in the process, the big-hitting Englishman has joined the brand's roster, with Penge set to use a near-full bag of PXG golf clubs.

Penge had previously a Mizuno staff player and spoke to Kick Point's Joe Ferguson at the Belfry ahead of the British Masters about the clubs he used to such devastating effect in 2025 in vying for a Ryder Cup Wildcard pick.

But now the World Number 29 is the first high-profile player to swap to brand-new equipment for 2026, as Penge will use the new PXG Lightning Tour Mid driver, as well as the Secret Weapon Mini Driver and 0317 ST irons.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: PXG) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Speaking about the move to the brand, Penge said: "From the first conversation, it was clear PXG is obsessed with performance.

"The fitting process, the people, the technology - it’s all built to help players compete at the highest level. I’m excited to work closely with the team and put PXG equipment in play every week."

Although it's currently unclear, it looks like Penge will keep his Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges in-play, as well as his Scotty Cameron putter and Mizuno Pro Fli Hi utility iron.

Penge claimed the Hainan Classic, Danish Golf Championship and Open de Espana in a stunning 2025 DP World Tour season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Penge will join fellow PXG staffers like Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Celine Boutier, Auston Kim and Megan Khang, but the brand might not be finished with signing new players for 2026.

Posting to its social media, PXG has teased two signings from the PGA Tour and, with Penge being one of them, that leaves one spot vacant.

It's also a similar story on the LPGA Tour, where PXG posted a board of their staffers with a spot missing.

The text reads "Guess Who #1", with the caption stating: "We expect big things from our roster of @LPGA_Tour Pros this year, which will include a new addition that we will be announcing in February."

Be sure to check back on the Golf Monthly website for all the latest player signings and equipment news. Do you think this was a good move for Penge after his stellar 2025 season? Let us know in the comments.