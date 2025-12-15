Cadillac Becomes Title Sponsor Of New Trump National Doral PGA Tour Signature Event

Luxury vehicle manufacturer Cadillac has been named the title sponsor of a new PGA Tour Signature Event.

The company has signed a multi-year deal to sponsor the event, which will be named the Cadillac Championship, with the first edition to be held at Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster course next Spring.

The news means Cadillac will be the title sponsor of a PGA Tour event for the first time since 2016.

In 2010, Cadillac became the umbrella sponsor of the World Golf Championships series, while it was the title sponsor of the WGC-Cadillac Championship, which was also held at Trump National Doral between 2011 and 2016.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp welcomed Cadillac’s return, saying: “We are pleased to welcome back Cadillac, a world-class brand whose partnership with the PGA Tour is synonymous with Trump National Doral, a legacy venue on our schedule.

“We appreciate the support of Cadillac as we bring a new era of the PGA Tour to our fans in Miami.”

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has welcomed the return of Cadillac as the title sponsor of a PGA Tour event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Global vice president of Cadillac John Roth added: “The Cadillac Championship builds on our legacy with the PGA Tour while connecting with luxury customers through culturally significant events.

“From our presence at Monterey Car Week to Cadillac Racing’s relentless pursuit of victory, we create iconic experiences that celebrate performance, craftsmanship and innovation, elevating the sport, its athletes and our brand.”

Trump National Doral hosted a PGA Tour event annually between 1962 and 2016, with its final association being the WGC-Cadillac Championship.

Cadillac has a long association with the PGA Tour and Trump National Doral (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six years later, it became a LIV Golf venue. It hosted the first two editions of its season-closing Team Championship, followed by two years as the venue for LIV Golf Miami.

However, it was announced in August that the course would return to the PGA Tour for the 2026 season as host of its new $20m Signature event, which is being introduced as part of a revamped line-up.

EVP of The Trump Organization Eric Trump said the company is excited Cadillac is returning as the title sponsor of a PGA Tour event at Trump National Doral.

He said: “For more than half a century, Trump National Doral has been lucky enough to host the PGA Tour, and the WGC-Cadillac Championship has been a big part of that story.

"We are excited to welcome Cadillac back – an iconic brand and a longtime friend – for the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral, one of the most celebrated golf destinations anywhere in the world.”

The 2026 Cadillac Championship will take place between April 30th and May 3rd.