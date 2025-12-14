Grant Thornton Invitational Full Prize Money Payout 2025
How much money is on the line at team event the Grant Thornton Invitational?
It's the third edition of the Grant Thornton Invitational, and once again it offers one of the game's most unique occasions.
The three-day event, which comes from Tiburon Golf Club in Florida, features 16 PGA Tour stars and 16 LPGA Tour players teaming up in pairs.
The first day featured a scramble format, with 18 holes of foursomes (alternate shot) on day two, and the action concluding with modified four-ball on day three.
The inaugural event was won by Jason Day and Lydia Ko, who returned for the 2025 edition, while another team playing this year is the defending champions, Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit.
On each occasion so far, the overall purse has been $4m, with the winning team sharing prize money of $1m, giving each player $500,000. Once again, that is the reward on offer this year.
That's a relatively small sum for modern-day golf, but it's still significantly more than that heading to the winner of the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship this week, who will bank €255,000 (around $300,000).
The team finishing runner-up will earn $560,000, meaning $280,000 for each player.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As well as the previous winners, there are some big names among the field of 32, including the team of Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy, Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners, Charley Hull and Michael Brennan, and Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark.
Therefore, the competition is sure to be fierce as the closing holes play out.
Check out the full Grant Thornton prize money payout to see how much is on offer for all teams this week.
Grant Thornton Invitational Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,000,000
2nd
$560,000
3rd
$330,000
4th
$250,000
5th
$215,000
6th
$190,000
7th
$180,000
8th
$170,000
9th
$160,000
10th
$150,000
11th
$145,000
12th
$140,000
13th
$135,000
14th
$130,000
15th
$125,000
16th
$120,000
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.