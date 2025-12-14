Grant Thornton Invitational Full Prize Money Payout 2025

It's the third edition of the Grant Thornton Invitational, and once again it offers one of the game's most unique occasions.

The three-day event, which comes from Tiburon Golf Club in Florida, features 16 PGA Tour stars and 16 LPGA Tour players teaming up in pairs.

The first day featured a scramble format, with 18 holes of foursomes (alternate shot) on day two, and the action concluding with modified four-ball on day three.

The inaugural event was won by Jason Day and Lydia Ko, who returned for the 2025 edition, while another team playing this year is the defending champions, Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit.

On each occasion so far, the overall purse has been $4m, with the winning team sharing prize money of $1m, giving each player $500,000. Once again, that is the reward on offer this year.

That's a relatively small sum for modern-day golf, but it's still significantly more than that heading to the winner of the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship this week, who will bank €255,000 (around $300,000).

Michael Brennan and Charley Hull make up one of 16 teams at the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

The team finishing runner-up will earn $560,000, meaning $280,000 for each player.

As well as the previous winners, there are some big names among the field of 32, including the team of Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy, Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners, Charley Hull and Michael Brennan, and Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark.

Therefore, the competition is sure to be fierce as the closing holes play out.

Check out the full Grant Thornton prize money payout to see how much is on offer for all teams this week.

Grant Thornton Invitational Prize Money Payout