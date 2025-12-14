Grant Thornton Invitational Full Prize Money Payout 2025

How much money is on the line at team event the Grant Thornton Invitational?

Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp at the Grant Thornton Invitational
Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp won the title in 2024
It's the third edition of the Grant Thornton Invitational, and once again it offers one of the game's most unique occasions.

The three-day event, which comes from Tiburon Golf Club in Florida, features 16 PGA Tour stars and 16 LPGA Tour players teaming up in pairs.

That's a relatively small sum for modern-day golf, but it's still significantly more than that heading to the winner of the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship this week, who will bank €255,000 (around $300,000).

Michael Brennan and Charley Hull during the Grant Thornton Invitational

Michael Brennan and Charley Hull make up one of 16 teams at the event

The team finishing runner-up will earn $560,000, meaning $280,000 for each player.

As well as the previous winners, there are some big names among the field of 32, including the team of Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy, Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners, Charley Hull and Michael Brennan, and Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark.

Therefore, the competition is sure to be fierce as the closing holes play out.

Check out the full Grant Thornton prize money payout to see how much is on offer for all teams this week.

Grant Thornton Invitational Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,000,000

2nd

$560,000

3rd

$330,000

4th

$250,000

5th

$215,000

6th

$190,000

7th

$180,000

8th

$170,000

9th

$160,000

10th

$150,000

11th

$145,000

12th

$140,000

13th

$135,000

14th

$130,000

15th

$125,000

16th

$120,000

