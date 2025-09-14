Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
A number of big names feature at the Kroger Queen City Championship, where a $2 million prize purse is up for grabs in Ohio
The Kroger Queen City Championship was first played in 2022 and, over its time, Ally Ewing, Minjee Lee and Lydia Ko have claimed the title.
Last year, Ko dominated proceedings as she carded a final round 63 to win by five strokes. For 2025, she returns as the defending champion, with Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda among the other big names joining her.
Taking place in Ohio, there's a lot up for grabs as the LPGA Tour starts to make its way to the end of the season, with prize money and points on the table for those in attendance.
As in 2023 and 2024, the prize money has remained the same at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with a $2 million tournament purse making way for a first prize of $300,000.
As well as the financial rewards, there are 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer, as players continue their season-long battle to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship and bank as much of the lucrative purse as they can, which was $11 million last season.
Below, we've listed the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship.
Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$300,000
2nd
$188,651
3rd
$136,853
4th
$105,866
5th
$85,211
6th
$69,718
7th
$58,356
8th
$51,127
9th
$45,962
10th
$41,831
11th
$38,731
12th
$36,149
13th
$33,877
14th
$31,812
15th
$29,952
16th
$28,300
17th
$26,855
18th
$25,615
19th
$24,582
20th
$23,755
21st
$22,930
22nd
$22,103
23rd
$21,278
24th
$20,450
25th
$19,728
26th
$19,005
27th
$18,281
28th
$17,558
29th
$16,836
30th
$16,216
31st
$15,596
32nd
$14,976
33rd
$14,356
34th
$13,736
35th
$13,221
36th
$12,704
37th
$12,189
38th
$11,671
39th
$11,154
40th
$10,741
41st
$10,329
42nd
$9,916
43rd
$9,502
44th
$9,089
45th
$8,779
46th
$8,469
47th
$8,159
48th
$7,849
49th
$7,539
50th
$7,229
51st
$7,024
52nd
$6,817
53rd
$6,609
54th
$6,404
55th
$6,197
56th
$5,990
57th
$5,784
58th
$5,577
59th
$5,372
60th
$5,164
61st
$5,062
62nd
$4,957
63rd
$4,854
64th
$4,752
65th
$4,647
