Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The Kroger Queen City Championship was first played in 2022 and, over its time, Ally Ewing, Minjee Lee and Lydia Ko have claimed the title.

Last year, Ko dominated proceedings as she carded a final round 63 to win by five strokes. For 2025, she returns as the defending champion, with Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda among the other big names joining her.

Hull leads Thitikul by a single stroke going into the final round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking place in Ohio, there's a lot up for grabs as the LPGA Tour starts to make its way to the end of the season, with prize money and points on the table for those in attendance.

As in 2023 and 2024, the prize money has remained the same at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with a $2 million tournament purse making way for a first prize of $300,000.

As well as the financial rewards, there are 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer, as players continue their season-long battle to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship and bank as much of the lucrative purse as they can, which was $11 million last season.

Below, we've listed the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship.

Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $188,651 3rd $136,853 4th $105,866 5th $85,211 6th $69,718 7th $58,356 8th $51,127 9th $45,962 10th $41,831 11th $38,731 12th $36,149 13th $33,877 14th $31,812 15th $29,952 16th $28,300 17th $26,855 18th $25,615 19th $24,582 20th $23,755 21st $22,930 22nd $22,103 23rd $21,278 24th $20,450 25th $19,728 26th $19,005 27th $18,281 28th $17,558 29th $16,836 30th $16,216 31st $15,596 32nd $14,976 33rd $14,356 34th $13,736 35th $13,221 36th $12,704 37th $12,189 38th $11,671 39th $11,154 40th $10,741 41st $10,329 42nd $9,916 43rd $9,502 44th $9,089 45th $8,779 46th $8,469 47th $8,159 48th $7,849 49th $7,539 50th $7,229 51st $7,024 52nd $6,817 53rd $6,609 54th $6,404 55th $6,197 56th $5,990 57th $5,784 58th $5,577 59th $5,372 60th $5,164 61st $5,062 62nd $4,957 63rd $4,854 64th $4,752 65th $4,647