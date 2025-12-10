Helen Briem Wins LPGA Q-School As Mimi Rhodes And Major Champion Among Notables To Earn 2026 Cards
After multiple weather delays, and the tournament being reduced to 72 holes, a total of 31 players earned their LPGA Tour cards for the 2026 season
Following lengthy delays at the LPGA Tour's Q-School, play was eventually completed on Tuesday and 31 players left Alabama extremely happy.
Originally, Q-School was supposed to be played over five rounds but, because of heavy rain and morning frosts, it was reduced to four rounds midway through proceedings.
After Mother Nature played its part, it was Germany's Helen Briem who topped the leaderboard as rounds of 65, 69, 71 and 68 gave the 20-year-old a one stroke victory at 13-under-par.
Speaking after her final day, Briem explained how the experience of a Ladies European Tour event in Taiwan helped with the weather delay, as she stated: "You can never be prepared for something like that, but I mean, if you made it once, you can make it twice. So you just gotta know what works and what doesn't work."
A former Amateur World No.1, Briem is predicted to become a future Solheim Cupper and go far in the game.
What's more, standing at 6'3" and averaging 105mph clubhead speed, she finished ninth on the 2025 Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and is one of a few players from the circuit to earn their LPGA Tour status for 2026.
Among those are Perrine Delacour, who has made 179 starts on the LPGA Tour, Chiara Tamburlini, who has three wins on the LET, and Mimi Rhodes, who secured a hattrick of victories alone on the circuit in 2025.
It wasn't just those from the LET players who earned their status for next season. Former Solheim Cup players and LPGA Tour winners Ryann O'Toole and Jodi Ewart Shadoff also regained their cards for 2026.
In fact, there was even some sibling rivalry going on at the RTJ at Magnolia Grove course, with Carolina Lopez-Chacarra and Frida Kinhult finishing inside the required spots.
Lopez-Chacarra is the sister of DP World Tour winner, Eugenio, while Frida is sister to former British Masters winner, Marcus, with both finishing in a tie for 17th at six-under-par.
Rounding out the final few places was a familiar name to some, as 2019 AIG Women's Open winner, Hinako Shibuno, birdied the penultimate hole of the event to finish in a tie of 24th.
Take a look at which players secured their cards for the 2026 LPGA Tour season below...
Which Players Secured 2026 LPGA Tour Cards?
- 1st: -13 Helen Briem
- 2nd: -12 Soo Bin Joo
- T3rd: -11 Ryann O’Toole
- T3rd: -11 Jing Yan
- T3rd: -11 Mohan Du
- T3rd: -11 Perrine Delacour
- T7th: -10 Juniper Jang
- T7th: -10 Laney Frye
- T7th: -10 Dongeun Lee
- T10th: -8 Polly Mack
- T10th: -8 Nastasia Nadaud
- T10th: -8 Kokona Sakurai
- T10th: -8 Camille Boyd
- T10th: -8 Leah John
- T15th: -7 Chiara Tamburlini
- T15th: -7 Yu Liu
- T17th: -6 Lauren Walsh
- T17th: -6 Emma McMyler
- T17th: -6 Jiaze Sun
- T17th: -6 Carolina Lopez-Chacarra
- T17th: -6 Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- T17th: -6 Frida Kinhult
- T17th: -6 Carolina Melgrati
- T24th: -5 Suvichaya Vinjichaitham
- T24th: -5 Isi Gabsa
- T24th: -5 Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- T24th: -5 Erica Shepherd
- T24th: -5 Yuna Nishimura
- T24th: -5 Ana Belac
- T24th: -5 Mimi Rhodes
- T24th: -5 Hinako Shibuno
