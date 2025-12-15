Scottie Scheffler Wins Fourth Consecutive PGA Tour Player Of The Year Award

After another glorious year that included two Major titles among six victories overall, Scottie Scheffler has won the Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA Tour Player of the Year.

It is the fourth time in a row the World No.1 has claimed the award, putting him in the same company as Tiger Woods as the only player to win it more than three times in a row.

Given Sheffler’s season, which saw Major victories at the PGA Championship and The Open as well as the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the Memorial Tournament, the BMW Championship and the Procore Championship, it does not really come as a surprise he has won the award again.

Scottie Scheffler won six times, including two Majors (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheffler fought off competition from three other nominees, Rory McIlroy, who won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Players Championship and The Masters in 2025, FedEx Cup winner Tommy Fleetwood and Ben Griffin, who claimed his first three PGA Tour wins this year.

However, Scheffler’s haul of victories, which followed seven in 2024, saw him match Woods as the only other player to win six or more titles in multiple seasons since 1983.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp paid tribute to Scheffler’s achievements, saying: “Scottie’s consistent level of success has been nothing short of spectacular as he continues to chase history on the PGA Tour, and we’re excited to see what he will deliver in 2026."

Despite Scheffler’s latest PGA Tour Player of the Year award, he still has some way to go to beat Woods for overall wins.

He has been named Player of the Year a record 11 times, including a run of five in a row between 1999 and 2003.

Scheffler also claimed the Byron Nelson Award for the lowest Scoring Average on the PGA Tour of 68.131 for the third year in a row.

It's not just Scheffler who has been honored for his achievements in 2025, with Aldrich Potgieter winning the Arnold Palmer Award as PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

Potgieter becomes the third South African to win the award after Ernie Els in 1994 and Trevor Immelman in 2006.

Potgieter won the Rocket Classic in June for his maiden PGA Tour title. He was one of five rookies to win on the PGA Tour this year, but the only one to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Aldrich Potgieter's maiden PGA Tour win came at the Rocket Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Scheffler, Potgieter secured the most votes of PGA Tour members to claim the award.

He saw off competition from four other nominees, Bank of Utah Championship winner Michael Brennan, Steven Fisk, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship, William Mouw, who claimed the ISCO Championship title and Puerto Rico Open winner Karl Vilips.

Potgieter's Rocket Classic win, which came at the age of 20, meant he became the ninth-youngest PGA Tour winner since the start of the 1983 season and the youngest from South Africa.

He achieved two other top-10 finishes and placed 56th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

Rolapp said: “What Aldrich has achieved at such a young age is truly remarkable. He has captivated fans across the globe, including his home country of South Africa and the Tour is thrilled to see what his future holds.”

Potgieter succeeds 2024 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Nick Dunlap.