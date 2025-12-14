LIV Golf's Marc Leishman Has Dad On The Bag As He Ends 17-Year Title Drought On Home Soil At 'Brutally Tough' Victorian PGA Championship

LIV Golf's Marc Leishman ended a 17-year wait for victory in his home country by winning the Victorian PGA Championship on Sunday.

Leishman last tasted success in Australia at the 2008 version of this same event and had gone close Down Under on multiple occasions since.

This time, ably assisted by his father Paul as caddie and son Harvey as pro-am partner, Leishman finally crossed the finishing line in first - despite some incredibly tough weather conditions and a high final round score.

The 42-year-old from Warrnambool, Victoria had fired rounds of 71, 67 and 68 over the first three days, but strong winds ensured scoring would become significantly tougher on Sunday - and so it proved.

Only two of the 53 players to make the cut broke par on Sunday, while plenty of experienced names battled to rounds in the mid-70s.

The moment Marc Leishman sealed the deal 🙌#VICPGA pic.twitter.com/y3X16Kkr3ADecember 14, 2025

Leishman was one of them, with a four-over-par 76 that included a birdie at the last still proving to be enough as he triumphed by a single stroke from Josh Younger on five-under-par overall.

Speaking to the PGA Tour of Australasia, Leishman said: “It was a brutally tough day. I sort of knew it was going to be like that (but) you hope you can shoot better than that.

“On days like this, obviously you know everyone's going to be having bogeys and unfortunately I had a few early, but fought back and managed to birdie the last there which was nice.”

Leishman's victory should not come as too much of a surprise, especially when his recent form is taken into consideration.

The Australian has managed three top-six finishes in his past five starts while the other two results in that sequence were hardly disappointing - a T11th at the PIF Saudi International and a T18th at the Crown Australian Open.

Marc Leishman with his dad, Paul, who caddied for him this week ❤️#VICPGA pic.twitter.com/SrS2nsvEZiDecember 14, 2025

Leishman, who claimed his debut win at LIV Golf Miami earlier this year, admitted it was nice to finally see a trophy in his hands after such good play of late.

He continued: “I’m really happy to get a victory. I've been playing well for the last, well, all year really.

"I've been hitting the ball great these last three weeks in Australia with not a whole lot to show for it results wise, but it’s nice to walk away with a win here.”