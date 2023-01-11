Gear Of The Week: Best New Drivers Of 2023?
On this episode of the Gear Of The Week show, the team discusses in detail the new launches from TaylorMade, Cobra and Ping
Gear Of The Week: Best New Drivers Of 2023?
We've got three huge launches to chat about in today's Gear Of The Week show including the new TaylorMade Stealth 2, Cobra Aerojet, and Ping G430 franchises. On hand this week are Dan Parker, Neil Tappin, and Joel Tadman to talk you through their first impressions of these new clubs, how they performed and how they stack up against last year's model and the 2023 competitors. Stay tuned to find out which of the new drivers Neil Tappin has given a full 5 stars in his review and check out links to our full reviews of each club down below.
WATCH: Dan Parker, Neil Tappin and Joel Tadman run you through everything you need to know about new TaylorMade Stealth 2, Cobra Aerojet and Ping G430
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
