Gear Of The Week: Best New Drivers Of 2023?

We've got three huge launches to chat about in today's Gear Of The Week show including the new TaylorMade Stealth 2, Cobra Aerojet, and Ping G430 franchises. On hand this week are Dan Parker, Neil Tappin, and Joel Tadman to talk you through their first impressions of these new clubs, how they performed and how they stack up against last year's model and the 2023 competitors. Stay tuned to find out which of the new drivers Neil Tappin has given a full 5 stars in his review and check out links to our full reviews of each club down below.

WATCH: Dan Parker, Neil Tappin and Joel Tadman run you through everything you need to know about new TaylorMade Stealth 2, Cobra Aerojet and Ping G430

