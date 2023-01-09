Cobra Aerojet Hybrid deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Cobra Aerojet Hybrid Review

The Aerojet hybrid is Cobra’s newest release which is to replace the popular LTDx family. Cobra has been establishing itself as a big player in the metalwood game in recent years and the Aerojet range is looking to continue that trend. The Aerojet hybrid is available in standard length as well as a one length option and is designed to create forgiveness on approach shots from distance as well as being extremely versatile. We tested the standard design which was set at 21° (4h) to see how it performed through a variety of lies on the course as well as getting data inside in neutral conditions.

During our testing we found that there was plenty to like about the Aerojet hybrid and felt as though it’s a model that will suit golfers of nearly all abilities. One of the first things we noticed was how effortless it was to launch the ball which provided a towering strong flight with superb carry and stopping power - the complete performance package. All indoor testing was conducted with Titleist Pro V1x golf balls and data was gathered using a Foresight Sports GCQuad Launch Monitor.

The crown is gloss black, the sole features the red, white and blue colorway as found in the rest of the Aerojet family. At address the hybrid has noticeably more weight behind the toe to help fight against a right miss, however it may not inspire confidence to those who typically turn the ball over. My only criticism would be the bonded head, which doesn’t allow any customization to help promote a certain ball flight or hit a specific carry distance by tweaking the loft.

(Image credit: Future)

The Aerojet popped the ball up nicely out of tricky lies from the rough, yet provided a powerful ball flight off the tee thanks to a combination of fast ball speeds (147.8mph on average) and consistent spin rates with an average of 3805 rpm (revolutions per minute). The consistent numbers the Aerojet hybrid produced we would have to put largely down to the H.O.T Face Design, which is a face insert designed to limit inconsistent spin rates and ball speeds regardless of strike location. This was extremely noticeable on the course, where the ball felt fast off the face and came out in a very similar window almost every time. This made it one of the most forgiving hybrids we have tested.

(Image credit: Future)

The Cobra Aerojet hybrid features the new PWR-Bridge technology found in the rest of the Aerojet family, a design created to create maximum ball speeds by providing optimum amounts of flexibility within the face and sole through impact. The Aerojet hybrid produced more consistent numbers across the board in comparison the LTDx hybrid, launching over 1.5° higher on average, spinning less and carrying a yard further through the air, averaging 238 yards.

The reliability and versatility of the Cobra Aerojet hybrid is something golfers will love due to the predictable ball flight, in-turn relieving pressure on shots from a longer distance. For those looking for a long iron replacement which promotes a slight draw, the Aerojet is a very good option and is almost a certainty to become one of the best hybrids released this year. It comes in at a slightly lower price point than its competitors with an RRP of £219 making it even more appealing and will feature a KBS PGI shaft offered in stiff, regular or lite flexes. It will be available to purchase from the 10th February 2023 - fill your boots.