Cobra Aerojet Iron Review

For maximum distance without the punchy prices, the best Cobra irons are among the standout choices in recent years. It began with the impressive Radspeed iron and then evolved into the powerhouse that was last year’s King LTDx iron. For 2023, Cobra’s game improvement model moves out of the King franchise and into Aerojet, and with it comes many refinements to existing innovations said to enhance the playing experience even further.

Visually I don’t think the Aerojet will blow many golfers away but there are enough color pops and design features to catch your eye on the shelf. On the back you’ll see reference to the PWR Bridge, a fully suspended weight separated from the body that ranges from 42-69g depending on the iron. This allows the face to be more flexible and projects the CG a little lower than on the LTDx to help with launch and reduce spin.

(Image credit: Future)

Down at address, you’ll notice Cobra has added chamfer to each side of the top line so it looks thinner than it is. The generous head size and white bottom groove provide both confidence and alignment assistance. It doesn’t look like much of the head will stay looking pristine for too long - a set of iron head covers may be in order - but I know my sample set was well travelled before arriving with me. You’ll see the back of the sole poking out behind the top line in the 7-iron and down, largely due to the generous sole width and how strong the lofts are. They remain the same as on the LTDx, a lowly 26.5° in the 7-iron, which means it continues to be one of the strongest iron sets on the market.

Testing the Aerojet iron indoors on the Foresight sports GCQuad launch monitor with Titleist Pro V1x golf balls against the outgoing LTDx, the performance was basically identical. Admittedly, our Aerojet samples were well-used and fitted with

regular flex KBS Tour Lite shafts - there’s a good chance if I had my preferred stiff flex shafts they would have outperformed the LTDx. But with an average carry of 176 yards, this iron was still very long and with the spin hovering just under 5,000 rpm and a peak height of 32 yards, there’s an element of playability to the performance.

Hitting shots outdoors, there was much to enjoy about the way this iron felt off the face and how consistent the results were. These irons have a lively, metalwood-like feel to them but with a more subdued sound, likely down to the polymer that fills the cavity. It does a great job of maintaining the feeling of power while dumbing down any harsh vibrations that often crop up when the ball is struck off center.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of consistency, this iron was hard to fault. Low, high, heel or toe - it didn’t seem to matter which part of the face the ball was struck from, something the most forgiving irons typically demonstrate. I was able to replicate a soft draw with relative ease, and my front to back dispersion was akin to what you’d expect from a low handicap iron. The flight remains quite flat and is somewhat of a concern. The higher swing speed you have, the less this will be noticeable. I think slower swing speeds would need to think about reconfiguring their set - starting at a 5 or even a 6-iron to get optimum ball flights throughout. Cobra acknowledges this - the standard set starts at 5-iron, there are graphite shafts available and it also comes in One Length for those seeking a more consistent set up with each iron.

For $799/£799, you’re getting a lot of performance for your money here. Dollar for dollar, the Aerojet iron probably represents one of the best value distance iron options in 2023.