The TaylorMade Stealth 2 Range Promises A New Level Of Forgiveness. Here's How...

TaylorMade's Stealth range certainly captured the attention of the golf world last year with its bright red carbon face and it appears to have upped its game once again in 2023 with the brand new Stealth 2 range. TaylorMade has designed three models in each of the driver, fairway and hybrid so golfers of every ability can find the model they need to improve their game. The brand says it has been able to build on the success of the Stealth driver by reducing weight in key areas of the head and moving it elsewhere, which should make Stealth 2 easier to hit and longer. There's also a new iron model designed to help slower swingers achieve more distance.

WHAT’S THE NEW TECHNOLOGY?

How does Stealth 2 plan to be among the best golf drivers this year? By being the brand's first to have more carbon than any other material by volume. There is a 75 percent increase in carbon in Stealth 2 Plus and nearly 50 percent in Stealth 2 and Stealth 2 HD. By using more carbon, TaylorMade has been able to relocate weight to optimise CG location and increase MOI – which is 9 percent higher in the Stealth 2 Plus than in the Stealth Plus. The flexible Thru-Slot Speed Pocket has again been added to this range of woods to maximise ball speed and produce additional forgiveness on low-face strikes.

In 2022, TaylorMade unveiled its 60X Carbon Twist Face which will continue in the Stealth 2. However, the face of the driver is not entirely the same as its predecessor, instead featuring a new version of Inverted Cone Technology (ICT) said to maintain ball speed on off-centre strikes and increase forgiveness – TaylorMade is calling this 'fargiveness' and believes it will help make the Stealth 2 among the best TaylorMade drivers ever.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

By improving ICT the Stealth 2 driver has a thinner face on the edges but a thicker face in the centre, designed in this way to spread speed around the golf club. Regarding the weight of the face, Stealth 2 is 2g lighter than the Stealth at 24g giving the Stealth 2 an expanded COR area to boost performance across the face and increasing the sweet spot.

On the Stealth 2 family of fairway woods the V Steel sole continues to play a pivotal role by helping to drive weight low for deeper CG, improving turf interaction and providing the versatility to take on a variety of lies.

Like Stealth 2 drivers, the fairways and hybrids all feature new advanced ICT to maximise speed and enhance durability. The design of the ICT on the fairways and hybrids differs slightly from the driver because it is thinnest at the centre and the edges but thicker on the mantle surrounding the face.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

WHAT ARE THE MODELS AND WHO ARE THEY AIMED AT?

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver

The Stealth 2 Plus Driver is the least forgiving and lowest spinning model but it does offer the most workability. This driver features a 15g sliding weight track designed to help golfers shape their shots by shifting mass on the sole to create desired ball flights.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver

MOI performance has been improved on the Stealth 2 driver with a heavy 25g tungsten weight positioned on the Inertia Generator. On the sole of the club there is the TaylorMade Swingweight System weight, strategically located to encourage optimal launch and spin. The aesthetics of the Stealth 2 are somewhat different to the Stealth 2 Plus because the carbon ring is vivid red and visible at address.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley)

TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD Driver

The Stealth 2 HD is the most stable and forgiving driver model. The Inertia Generator, with its 30g weight, has been shifted closer to the heel as a result of weight being saved by introducing the full-body carbon construction. This will help golfers launch the ball higher and also makes the club draw-bias with extreme MOI.

The Stealth 2 HD women’s driver differs slightly from the men’s with a lighter head designed to maximise club head speed and is available as standard in an alternative colourway.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway

The Stealth 2 fairway has a marginally lower profile 3D carbon crown to the original Stealth fairway, which pushes CG down and pulls mass away from the high toe area. By doing this it allows more weight to be positioned towards the back of the club for optimal forgiveness and maximum playability

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

The Stealth Plus was one of the best fairway woods of 2022 and for this year, the Stealth 2 Plus fairway has been designed to fit golfers of all abilities with the wood featuring a 50g sliding weight on the sole along with an FCT Loft Sleeve. This gives a massive spin and loft range (+/- 2° of loft and approximately +/- 550 RPMs of spin). These two functions in the Stealth 2 Plus fairway allow players to customise the club to fit their specific needs and playing style.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley)

TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD Fairway

This is a brand new addition to the TaylorMade fairway family. The Stealth 2 HD fairway maximises forgiveness and playability for golfers of all abilities. The club is an oversized 200cc head with the highest MOI construction of all TaylorMade fairway woods, making it ultra-forgiving to play off-the-deck, supported by the low-profile sole. The Stealth 2 HD fairway has internal weights which makes it draw bias. The Stealth 2 HD fairway is also available for women in a different colour scheme.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Hybrid

The hybrid is the only non-adjustable Stealth 2 Plus wood. The hybrid has a tour-inspired compact shaped head. Designed for the better player, the club incorporates the control and workability of long irons and the forgiveness of a hybrid.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Hybrid

In the Stealth 2 hybrid the CG is positioned lower than it was in the Stealth hybrid for a more centred CG projection leading to optimal launch and spin. There is a mass pad located at the back of the club to further increase MOI, helping to position it among the most forgiving hybrids on the market.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley)

TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD Hybrid

The Stealth 2 HD hybrid is another new addition within the hybrid family. The larger but lower profile and internal draw-bias weighting has been designed to assist in launching the ball higher and make it easier to hit the desired shot. The Stealth 2 HD hybrid is also available for women, again in a different colour scheme.

TaylorMade is also launching the Stealth HD iron, a super game improvement iron that personifies an unconventional approach in helping slower swing speed golfers achieve more carry distance and draw bias. It features an ultra low profile head to help increase launch, helped by a step down sole, as well as and asymmetric draw-bias face that also assists golfers in gaining ball speed.

(Image credit: Future)

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth HD iron review

What TaylorMade Says

VIDEO: TaylorMade's Senior Director of Product Creation Tomo Bystedt explains the thinking behind the evolution of the Stealth 2 driver design

Who's using them on tour

TaylorMade staff tour player Collin Morikawa put the new Stealth 2 Plus driver straight in the bag at last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, where he finished runner up to Jon Rahm despite leading for most of the tournament. It is expected that other TaylorMade staff tour players such as Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood will be making the switch to Stealth 2 for the 2023 season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Specs, pricing and availability

The full family of Stealth 2 woods will be available for preorder from Jan 10th and retail from Feb 17th with the following RRPs:

Stealth 2 Plus Driver £529

Stealth 2 and Stealth 2 HD Drivers £499

Stealth 2 Plus Fairway £379

Stealth 2 and Stealth 2 HD Fairways £299

Stealth 2 Plus Hybrid £249

Stealth 2 and Stealth HD Hybrids £239

The Stealth 2 Plus driver, fairway and hybrid will be available with the Mitsubishi Kai’li Red shaft as standard, as well as the Project X HZRDUS Black shaft in the driver. The standard shaft option in the Stealth 2 driver, fairway and hybrid is the Fujikura Ventus TR Red. In the Stealth 2 HD driver, fairway and hybrid the stock shaft is the Fujikura Speeder NX Red. Available as standard in the women’s Stealth 2 HD driver, fairway and hybrid is the Adila Ascent Ladies 45 shaft. Numerous extra shaft options are available to choose from via a custom fitting.