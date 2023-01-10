TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD Hybrid deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD Hybrid

The TaylorMade Stealth 2 range may prove to be the most versatile hybrid family in golf this year. With two offerings, the slightly smaller headed Stealth 2 and the HD version, a mid-sized hybrid. The latter of which we discuss its performance below.

The TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD hybrid looks to be the ultimate long iron replacement for those who struggle to get optimal launch as well as golfers who fight a right miss at the top end of the bag. This superbly versatile offering from TaylorMade is aimed at the mid-high handicapper looking for complete forgiveness on longer shots into greens or an alternative option when the big-stick is misbehaving.

(Image credit: Future)

The Stealth 2 HD hybrid looks more sleek that its predecessor the Stealth HD hybrid thanks to a new gloss black carbon crown. At address it sits flush to the turf inspiring confidence and thanks partially to a slightly off-set position behind the ball. The V Steel Design that has featured on so many TaylorMade metal woods in the past, continues to provide exceptional movement through the turf, making difficult lies certainly seem more playable. Multiple shots were hit from a multitude of lies and the ball rarely failed to come out as if it were lying on the fairway when struck, which was seriously impressive. There is no doubt this is one of the most forgiving hybrids we have tested.

The continued use of Twist Face technology in TaylorMade hybrids allows for the ball flight produced from miss-hits to be neutralised, resulting in more fairways and greens found. This HD model with its slightly larger head size and lower CG (centre of gravity) produces a high launch, making it much easier to use for a larger range of golfers. We found its draw bias to be effective when testing, seeing most of our shots finish left of target, although I must admit, this is my miss in general!

(Image credit: Future)

We put the TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD Hybrid fixed at 20° though it paces on a GCQuad Launch Monitor using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls to see how it performed without being interfered by the elements. The Stealth 2 HD produced fast ball speeds, averaging 150mph (2 mph up on last years model) and carried on average 233 yards through the air. It did spin more than last years model, but change in stock shaft could be reliable. The TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD Hybrid now comes armed with a Fujikura Speeder NX shaft in a red colorway which seemed very stable and reliable upon testing, despite being weaker and lighter than what I typically used.

Overall The TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD hybrid was extremely reliable in producing a similar ball flight regardless of lie, as well as providing decent carry distances. The high launch, draw bias character of this club makes it perfect for the mid-high handicapper looking for distance and forgiveness. It’s tough to see how the Stealth 2 HD hybrid can’t be considered one of the best hybrid clubs on the market. The club has an RRP of £239 and will be available to purchase as of the 17th February 2023.