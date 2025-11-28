I Test Golf Shoes For A Living. Here Are The 5 Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals That Are Actually Worth Buying

Yes, I test golf shoes for a living. It's not a job I thought I'd be doing when I went to university, but someone has to do it!

If I may be so bold, I've become something of an expert on golf shoes; I've tested over 30 pairs in my career so far. So, while there are over two dozen golf shoe deals we've found so far this Black Friday, I wanted to condense this down to just five, to show you the shoe deals that are really worth taking advantage of.

I still use three of these models (when I'm not testing), which hopefully hammers home how much I like these shoes.

Below, I've listed five golf shoes I still wear after my testing, which are also conveniently on sale this Black Friday.

Adidas Tour360 24

Save $105.01 adidas Tour 360 24 Shoes: was $200 now $94.99 at Amazon This deal is only available in the US and features adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe. The redesign certainly paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. There are varying discounts at the moment but you can find select colors and sizes with as much as 53% off currently. Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review

Still, to this day, my favourite golf shoe. It's been a little under two years since this released, so it's not that surprising to see it on sale. That being said, this is one of the best deals I've seen on the Tour360 24 since it released.

Why do I love this shoe? For a few reasons, really. First the looks. An iconic design that looks great with whatever else you wear. The comfort also stands out. Though the 2022 version of the Tour360 had some issues around the heel area

A spiked golf shoe, you can wear this all year round and benefit from the Tour-proven technology (trusted by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Marco Penge and Sepp Straka) for less than $100.

From my favourite shoe, to the most comfortable shoe I've ever tested. If comfort is top of your list when it comes to getting a new golf shoe, I can't recommend a shoe more than this. The insole has a memory-foam affect, moulding to the shape of your foot after you've worn it a few times. The midsole compliments this perfectly, with loads of cushioning.

The spikeless outsole is fine in dry conditions, but not comprehensive enough to perform in the wet, so bear that in mind. Laurie Canter recently switched into these at the season-ending event of the DP World Tour, moving from his FootJoy HyperFlex.

Under Armour Drive Fade

Though not at the very top of my current golf shoe rotation, I did award this shoe the best value golf shoe of 2025. That it's in the Black Friday sale, making it even cheaper, further enhances my point from earlier this year.

Why is this such a good value shoe? Simple. Great traction, solid looks and a comfortable overall fit mean this shoe can keep up with its more expensive counterparts.

Adidas Adizero ZG

Save $50.05 adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe: was $180 now $129.95 at Amazon Our top spikeless golf shoe currently on the market, you can currently get a pair with as much as $50 off in select sizes and colors at Amazon. This is amazing considering this shoe came out just a few months ago! The new outsole design is the true standout feature and offers what I consider as close to a classic spiked grip as I've tested on a spikeless outsole. The lightweight build reduces leg and foot fatigue, yet the shoe still feels solid and premium all over. Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review

I crowned this shoe the best spikeless model of 2025. Why? The outsole is one of the best I've ever tested. The different-shaped lugs that dominate the outsole offer excellent ground penetration as well as excellent traction when walking. The shoe itself is incredibly lightweight, reduces leg and foot fatigue, and is fully waterproof

They're not as good-looking as the Tour360, in my opinion, but if you can put that to one sid,e this is a superb deal on one of the best spikeless shoes I've tested.

I'll be honest, this isn't my favourite shoe I've ever tested, but this deal is one of the best I've seen this Black Friday. If you're in the market for a comfortable, waterproof and high-quality spikeless shoe, this is a deal not to be missed.

It's not that this isn't a brilliant shoe, I just don't personally love the look. The comfort - as with any Ecco shoe - is right up there with the very best, and the Gore-Tex material offers a rugged, waterpoof but breathable

Over half price on any Ecco shoe shouldn't be frowned at, so take a look at this deal if it tickles your fancy.