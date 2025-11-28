I Test Golf Shoes For A Living. Here Are The 5 Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals That Are Actually Worth Buying
There are dozens of pairs of shoes on sale this Black Friday. Here are the five that are actually
Yes, I test golf shoes for a living. It's not a job I thought I'd be doing when I went to university, but someone has to do it!
If I may be so bold, I've become something of an expert on golf shoes; I've tested over 30 pairs in my career so far. So, while there are over two dozen golf shoe deals we've found so far this Black Friday, I wanted to condense this down to just five, to show you the shoe deals that are really worth taking advantage of.
I still use three of these models (when I'm not testing), which hopefully hammers home how much I like these shoes.
Below, I've listed five golf shoes I still wear after my testing, which are also conveniently on sale this Black Friday.
Adidas Tour360 24
This deal is only available in the US and features adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe. The redesign certainly paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. There are varying discounts at the moment but you can find select colors and sizes with as much as 53% off currently.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
Still, to this day, my favourite golf shoe. It's been a little under two years since this released, so it's not that surprising to see it on sale. That being said, this is one of the best deals I've seen on the Tour360 24 since it released.
Why do I love this shoe? For a few reasons, really. First the looks. An iconic design that looks great with whatever else you wear. The comfort also stands out. Though the 2022 version of the Tour360 had some issues around the heel area
A spiked golf shoe, you can wear this all year round and benefit from the Tour-proven technology (trusted by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Marco Penge and Sepp Straka) for less than $100.
FootJoy Quantum
FootJoy's Quantum excels in comfort. No matter how long our tester spent in these shoes, his feet refused to ache or tire. The soft, premium upper adds to the all round comfort and the versatile outsole means that it can be worn both on and off the golf course.
Read our full FootJoy Quantum Golf Shoe Review
From my favourite shoe, to the most comfortable shoe I've ever tested. If comfort is top of your list when it comes to getting a new golf shoe, I can't recommend a shoe more than this. The insole has a memory-foam affect, moulding to the shape of your foot after you've worn it a few times. The midsole compliments this perfectly, with loads of cushioning.
The spikeless outsole is fine in dry conditions, but not comprehensive enough to perform in the wet, so bear that in mind. Laurie Canter recently switched into these at the season-ending event of the DP World Tour, moving from his FootJoy HyperFlex.
Under Armour Drive Fade
Dan voted these as his best value pick of 2025. The reason is they offer excellent performance, slick looks and a price tag that means you won't have to break the bank for a proper pair of golf shoes. Sure, it's not the softest or best-looking shoe on the market, but the right tradeoffs have been made to offer a competitively priced shoe that performs well.
Read our full Under Armour Drive Fade Golf Shoe Review
Though not at the very top of my current golf shoe rotation, I did award this shoe the best value golf shoe of 2025. That it's in the Black Friday sale, making it even cheaper, further enhances my point from earlier this year.
Why is this such a good value shoe? Simple. Great traction, solid looks and a comfortable overall fit mean this shoe can keep up with its more expensive counterparts.
Adidas Adizero ZG
Our top spikeless golf shoe currently on the market, you can currently get a pair with as much as $50 off in select sizes and colors at Amazon. This is amazing considering this shoe came out just a few months ago! The new outsole design is the true standout feature and offers what I consider as close to a classic spiked grip as I've tested on a spikeless outsole. The lightweight build reduces leg and foot fatigue, yet the shoe still feels solid and premium all over.
Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review
I crowned this shoe the best spikeless model of 2025. Why? The outsole is one of the best I've ever tested. The different-shaped lugs that dominate the outsole offer excellent ground penetration as well as excellent traction when walking. The shoe itself is incredibly lightweight, reduces leg and foot fatigue, and is fully waterproof
They're not as good-looking as the Tour360, in my opinion, but if you can put that to one sid,e this is a superb deal on one of the best spikeless shoes I've tested.
If you want a comfortable, 100% waterproof, stylish golf shoe with solid grip and stability then this should definitely be a model to consider, especially now you can get as much as 52% off in select colors and sizes. I recommend tinkering with the different options too see what discount you can get on your size and fashion sense!
Read our full Ecco Biom H4 2023 Golf Shoes Review
I'll be honest, this isn't my favourite shoe I've ever tested, but this deal is one of the best I've seen this Black Friday. If you're in the market for a comfortable, waterproof and high-quality spikeless shoe, this is a deal not to be missed.
It's not that this isn't a brilliant shoe, I just don't personally love the look. The comfort - as with any Ecco shoe - is right up there with the very best, and the Gore-Tex material offers a rugged, waterpoof but breathable
Over half price on any Ecco shoe shouldn't be frowned at, so take a look at this deal if it tickles your fancy.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.1, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Cobra DS-Adapt X
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini
Fairway: Ping G440 Max 21°
Irons: Titleist T250 (5), Titleist T100 (6-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Bag: Vessel Sunday III
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.