Best Golf Joggers 2023
There’s no denying that golf fashion has dramatically changed over the past five years. Some of the best golf hoodies are now worn by players on the PGA Tour and the golf joggers have quickly followed suit in becoming a main-stay in many of the top players' wardrobes. For those of you that are unaware, joggers are a type of pant that have a drawstring or elastic waist along with elasticated cuffs around the ankle.
These pants are usually worn for exercise and are based around comfort, which means they are usually made with a soft, stretchy fabric. The best golf joggers give the wearer comfort, the ability to transition from the course to anywhere and still perform like some of the best golf pants. This is achieved by offering plenty of stretch and allow the wearer to move properly during the swing from any lie.
They need to look good too because versatility is a key attribute of joggers. We have tested and collated some of our favorite models below but if you want more golf apparel buying advice, take a look at our best golf tops, or best golf sweaters guides.
Sizes: S-XXL
Colors: 5 (Charcoal; Black; Coffee; Lunar; Olive)
+ Comfortable, stretchy fabrics
+ Full-length legs buck cuffed jogger trend
- Drawstrings have a tendency to come undone easily
The All Day Hybrid Jogger, an Editor's Choice winner, embodies an athletic jogger fit at the waist but features a regular, full-length pant styling at the bottom, rather than the cuffed bottom you see on other joggers. It has a slim, relaxed fit while the materials offer four-way stretch and are stain and water-resistant. They have a cotton-like look and feel and the elastic waistband provides the sort of comfort you’d expect from loungewear, let alone a pair of golf joggers. What's great about these trousers is they are a seriously versatile pair of pants that you can wear to the gym, the shops or even to the pub! If you want the look and feel of a jogger on course but don’t like the cuffed styling at the ankle, this is the perfect option for you.
Sizes: S-XXL
Colors: 5 (Navy, Black, Khaki, Jade, White)
+ Four-way stretch provides superb mobility
+ Cuffed ankles with zips allow for increased airflow
- Tapered fit may not be everyone's taste
An excellent pair of golf joggers that deliver a smart yet understated design that looks great paired up with some of the best golf shoes in the game. While these may be a departure from more traditional styles, these are a fantastic and sporty pair of trousers that allow for maximum freedom of movement. The cuffed ankles feature a handy zipper that offer up great ventilation on hot days and they also come with an elastic waistband that boasts a silicone gel lining that'll keep your shirt nicely tucked in. Having put these to the test on the course, we loved how well they stretched and delivered excellent breathability, helping to keep us cool and looking fresh on the course.
Sizes: 30-40
Colors: 9 (Abyss Blue; Scareb Green; Heron Blue; Hawkeye Red; Orca Green; Eel Grey; Maltese Blue; Shepherd Black; Stingray Grey)
+ Used by Justin Thomas
+ Loads of colors to choose from
- At the higher end on price
Boasting some fantastic colors and a very smart finish, the Greyson Montauk Joggers are an excellent pair of pants that bridge the gap between being a casual jogger and a smart pair of trousers. They are made from a very comfortable eight-way stretch performance fabric that is sourced in Italy, and features antimicrobial, quick-dry technologies. The result is a fantastic product that is built to help you stay cool and perspiration free on the course. They come with a handy sport waistband which will keep your shirt tucked in on the course but and are also finished with some iconic perforated camo pocket bags and metal rivet for branding. As worn by Justin Thomas, these are some of the best golf joggers around.
Sizes: 32-38
Colors: 3 (Gray; Black; Navy)
+ Very stretchy and comfortable
+ Handy belt loops at the waist
- Only comes in three colors
Striking the balance between being a traditional golf jogger and a contemporary pair of golf trousers, these excellent pants from Puma Golf really look great on the course. The first thing we loved here was the belt loops. While many golf joggers come with a string-tie waist, these pants feature loops that you can thread your belt through, allowing you to utilise one of the best golf belts and tuck one of the best golf polo shirts into the pants and complete a smart look. The button closure and belt loops evoke a look that is synonymous with a classic pair of golfing pants. Meanwhile, the tapered ankles add a more casual edge and look great in the summer months.
Sizes: 29-40
Colors: 5 (Navy; High Rise; Pink; Surfl; Chili Pepper)
+ Extremely comfortable
+ Handy pockets
- Louder colors are very bright
One of the most comfortable pairs of joggers on this list, the J Lindeberg Cuff Jogger Pant delivers bags of comfort and a soft feel in a very stylish package. These pants come with belt loops and a zip fly as well as a single-button closure, that makes them look and feel like a normal pair of golf trousers. As with many of the best J Lindeberg apparel items, which heavily feature on our guide on the best designer golf clothing, these joggers look and feel the part, striking the perfect balance between a sporty yet smart look. They're made from wind-resistant and water repellant materials too, meaning you'll be able to wear them all-year-round.
Sizes: S-3XL
Colors: 2 (Black, Navy)
+ Super breathable
+ Very lightweight
- Limited color options
Under Armour is well known for implementing some of the best golf technology into their products, with their golf clothing being some of the best and most high-performing gear in the game. These joggers are no different boasting Under Armour's patented Storm technology which repels water without sacrificing breathability. They are light and super comfortable to wear, thanks to the stretch-woven twill fabric that offers up plenty of mobility. These pants offer a fantastic feel and if your marry them with a pair of the best Under Armour golf shoes, you'll complete a very stylish, sporty look.
Sizes: S-2XL
Colors: 3 (Black; Grey; Indigo)
+ Fleece-lined for warmth
+ Ultra-soft feel
- Perhaps not the best for summer golf
These are arguably the most comfortable pair of joggers on this guide. TravisMathew have really broken the mold of what you might call a golf jogger with these super comfortable pants boasting a very cool, ultra-soft fleece lining. This makes them not only perfect for those slightly colder days out on the golf course, but they are also made from a very breathable fabric, that helps players feel cool, fresh and dry on the golf course. We also found these joggers to be very easy to wash as well, which is always a huge benefit.
Sizes: XS-XL
Colors: 2 (Black; Navy)
+ Very comfortable
+ Recycled construction
- Only two colors available
A pair of joggers that are perfect for any golfer looking for a comfortable and sustainable pair of golf pants, the Go-To joggers are made from 87 percent recycled polyester that is both comfortable and looks great on the golf course. They're soft, stretchy and you'll feel unrestricted as you swing through each golf shot. What's more is they're perfect for both casual rounds of golf as well as just a general practice on the driving range. Pair this up with one of the best adidas golf polos or some of the best adidas golf shoes and you'll have a fantastic looking outfit.
Sizes: XS-XL
Colors: 5 (Dark Blue; Black; Taupe; Jade; White)
+ Snug but comfortable fit
+ Great movement and stretch
- Certain colors show up every bump and crease
A snug-fitting golf jogger that delivers loads of stretch and plenty of breathability, the Macade four-way stretch pant is an excellent option for any female golfer looking for a comfortable, lightweight and simple looking golf jogger that delivers a very smart look on the golf course. It features a handy zipper for enhanced ventilation and while it is fitted in certain areas, they are also very spacious and stretchy delivering plenty of ventilation for warmer days on the golf course.
How we test golf apparel
When it comes to testing the best golf joggers our comprehensive methodology revolves around, as you would expect, playing a lot of golf. We feel putting golf products to the test on the golf course, on the range and in practice is the best way to find out how usable and well-designed some models are.
On that note, we feel it is particularly important to use all golf joggers in different conditions - hot, cold, in the rain and in the sunshine to ascertain how each performs. We also looked to use joggers off the course as well to see how versatile they were in social situations or when wearing them to work. Importantly, every member of the Golf Monthly team is a regular golfer, so we put golf joggers to the test over a number of rounds. The final point we should mention is no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our testing team tells it how it is and we seek to be as insightful and honest as possible.
What to consider when buying the best golf joggers
When it comes to buying golf joggers, what are some of the key factors you need to consider? Let's take a look.
1. Size
First things first you should know what size you are in terms of waist and leg. The best way of doing this is to go and try models on or find the best fitting joggers you have and see what size they are. It is worth acknowledging that some models, like ones from Macade, are adjustable with zips so the sizing can be manipulated somewhat.
2. Material
What kind of material do you want your golf joggers to be made of and what kind of material do you like the most? Knowing this will narrow your search. Additionally be aware of which materials stretch more because us golfers have to get into different stances and positions on the golf course and a good pair of golf joggers will stretch to help.
3. Color
Out on Tour you will undoubtedly have seen lots of players with different colored models and more brands are offering us amateurs more colors and styles too. Therefore it is just a case of finding the right one for you. The color will also dictate how versatile you want your joggers to be, because a more neutral design will lend itself to being used off the golf course too, which is one of the big benefits of golf joggers.
4. Budget
How much do you want to spend on a pair of golf joggers? As you can see above there are models at different price points so have a clear idea of budget before starting your search.
5. Fit
Golf joggers do tend to come with a fitted design, meaning they can sometimes be a little restrictive. For that reason, it's best to try to snag yourself a pair of trousers that offer up plenty of stretch and comfort to ensure you're mobility through your swing is not hampered.
For more advice on some of the best golf apparel, take a look at our guides to the best golf pants, best golf trousers and best golf shorts
FAQs
Are golf jogger acceptable?
We have found joggers to be acceptable at most golf courses. Some of the more traditional golf clubs may not be so accepting, so it is worth checking ahead before turning up to play whether joggers are suitable attire not just on the golf course but also in the locker room and clubhouse as well.
Are joggers allowed on PGA Tour?
Yes joggers are allowed on the PGA Tour with players like Garrick Higgo and Erik Van Rooyen wearing them regularly along with Justin Thomas.
