Best Golf Joggers 2023

Best Golf Joggers

There’s no denying that golf fashion has dramatically changed over the past five years. Some of the best golf hoodies are now worn by players on the PGA Tour and the golf joggers have quickly followed suit in becoming a main-stay in many of the top players' wardrobes. For those of you that are unaware, joggers are a type of pant that have a drawstring or elastic waist along with elasticated cuffs around the ankle.

These pants are usually worn for exercise and are based around comfort, which means they are usually made with a soft, stretchy fabric. The best golf joggers give the wearer comfort, the ability to transition from the course to anywhere and still perform like some of the best golf pants. This is achieved by offering plenty of stretch and allow the wearer to move properly during the swing from any lie.

They need to look good too because versatility is a key attribute of joggers. We have tested and collated some of our favorite models below but if you want more golf apparel buying advice, take a look at our best golf tops, or best golf sweaters guides.

Best Golf Joggers

Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

How we test golf apparel

When it comes to testing the best golf joggers our comprehensive methodology revolves around, as you would expect, playing a lot of golf. We feel putting golf products to the test on the golf course, on the range and in practice is the best way to find out how usable and well-designed some models are.

On that note, we feel it is particularly important to use all golf joggers in different conditions - hot, cold, in the rain and in the sunshine to ascertain how each performs. We also looked to use joggers off the course as well to see how versatile they were in social situations or when wearing them to work. Importantly, every member of the Golf Monthly team is a regular golfer, so we put golf joggers to the test over a number of rounds. The final point we should mention is no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our testing team tells it how it is and we seek to be as insightful and honest as possible.

What to consider when buying the best golf joggers

When it comes to buying golf joggers, what are some of the key factors you need to consider? Let's take a look.

1. Size

First things first you should know what size you are in terms of waist and leg. The best way of doing this is to go and try models on or find the best fitting joggers you have and see what size they are. It is worth acknowledging that some models, like ones from Macade, are adjustable with zips so the sizing can be manipulated somewhat.

2. Material

What kind of material do you want your golf joggers to be made of and what kind of material do you like the most? Knowing this will narrow your search. Additionally be aware of which materials stretch more because us golfers have to get into different stances and positions on the golf course and a good pair of golf joggers will stretch to help.

3. Color

Out on Tour you will undoubtedly have seen lots of players with different colored models and more brands are offering us amateurs more colors and styles too. Therefore it is just a case of finding the right one for you. The color will also dictate how versatile you want your joggers to be, because a more neutral design will lend itself to being used off the golf course too, which is one of the big benefits of golf joggers.

4. Budget

How much do you want to spend on a pair of golf joggers? As you can see above there are models at different price points so have a clear idea of budget before starting your search.

5. Fit

Golf joggers do tend to come with a fitted design, meaning they can sometimes be a little restrictive. For that reason, it's best to try to snag yourself a pair of trousers that offer up plenty of stretch and comfort to ensure you're mobility through your swing is not hampered.

For more advice on some of the best golf apparel, take a look at our guides to the best golf pants, best golf trousers and best golf shorts

FAQs

Are golf jogger acceptable? We have found joggers to be acceptable at most golf courses. Some of the more traditional golf clubs may not be so accepting, so it is worth checking ahead before turning up to play whether joggers are suitable attire not just on the golf course but also in the locker room and clubhouse as well.

Are joggers allowed on PGA Tour? Yes joggers are allowed on the PGA Tour with players like Garrick Higgo and Erik Van Rooyen wearing them regularly along with Justin Thomas.

adidas promo codes adidas coupon codes to get all kinds of branded golf gear for less, including hats, polos, trainers, bags & balls