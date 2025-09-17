The Adidas Adizero ZG Is Our Standout Spikeless Golf Shoe Of 2025 – It's Got More Than 50% Off Ahead Of Amazon's Big Deal Days Event

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is coming this fall, and the two-day shopping extravaganza will run from 7th to 8th October. We expect some big golf deals to drop then, and we'll be bringing you all the best golf discounts as we see them. Our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals hub is the place you'll find all the best golf deals.

In the meantime, Amazon and many golf retailers are already discounting products as they try to tempt us with early reductions. One early deal we've spotted is on our pick as the best spikeless golf shoe of 2025 – the Adidas Adizero ZG, which is now discounted as much as 58% off.

Get the Adidas Adizero ZG golf shoes with up to $105 off at Amazon.

The Adizero ZG is one of the best golf shoes we've tested in 2025, and our golf shoe expert Dan Parker gave it an impressive review back in February. The new Spikemore outsole design were one of the standout features, offering what Dan considered as close as you'll get to a classic spiked grip on a spikeless golf shoe.

Right now, Amazon has a fantastic up to 58% discount on the ZGs, reduced to as little as $75, and an incredible $105 discount on the RRP of $180. Sadly, this brilliant golf shoe deal is only available in certain sizes, and pricing varies depending on the color choice.

There are 4 color picks, including the tested classic all-white Adidas Adizero ZG, which is down to just $82.20, again depending on shoe size. We'd advise moving fast to grab one of the best golf shoe deals we've seen, while you can.

Save $100.41 Adidas Adizero ZG Spikeless golf shoe: was $180 now $79.59 at Amazon Dan Parker, our golf shoe expert, has tested hundreds of shoes and rated the Adizero ZG 4.5 out of 5 stars. Now at the lowest price they've ever been, but only in certain sizes, significant discounts include the White/Black/Red colorway with an incredible up to 58% reduction. There are also 3 other color options to choose from, but you'll have to be quick, at these prices, they won't be around for long. Read Dan's full Adidas Adizero ZG Review.

Adidas says the Adizero ZG is tour-proven, worn by Adidas golfers like Ludvig Aberg and Collin Morikawa. They say the Adizero are lightweight yet packed with tech; featuring ultralight Lightstrike cushioning designed to support focused play, and a stability system for confident footing on greens and fairways.

They also showcase a new Adidas outsole design named Spikemore, and a waterproof Sprintskin synthetic upper, meaning that, for anyone looking for one of the best Adidas Golf Shoes, the Adizero ZG at this price is a real bargain buy.

In his review, Dan was full of praise for the ZG, especially the new outsole, and he said, "The Adizero is superb and matches the grip and security you get from a conventional spiked shoe almost identically. I’ll never say a spikeless shoe can offer more grip than a spiked shoe, as spiked shoes ultimately still prevail, but this isn’t far off."

Other review box tickers included the lightweight build that is made up of a blend of recycled and renewable materials. Dan was happy to report that, "The ZG is a lightweight yet powerful shoe on your foot, and it certainly helps when walking 18 holes, with noticeably less leg and foot fatigue."

The only negative in testing and what stopped them from getting the perfect score was the exposed Lightstrike foam near the toe, which Dan felt was prone to embedded dirt, and diminished the generally great looks of the Adizero ZGs.

Image 1 of 4 The Adidas Adizero ZG looks are one of the many reasons it's our best spikeless golf shoe of 2025. (Image credit: Future) The outsole design is a real standout feature of the Adidas Adizero ZG. (Image credit: Future) The lightweight build of the Adizero ZG reduced leg and foot fatigue during our testing. (Image credit: Future) The exposed Lightstrike foam near the toe was a slight negative that was prone to dirt buildup. (Image credit: Future)

This Adidas shoe deal is US only, but below you'll find deals on the entire Adidas golf shoe range, including the Adizero ZG, in your territory. Another top performer from the Adidas range is the Adidas S2G, and that has up to 45% off at Amazon, taking them down to as low as $41, and another Amazon Prime bargain buy.

Our best budget golf shoes guide also has a fine selection of shoes at a more wallet-friendly price point, and our dedicated on-brand guides have the best from FootJoy, Puma and more.

To take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day shopping events, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Prime is offering a free 30-day trial period to all new customers, so now is a great chance to sign up and get ready for the event.