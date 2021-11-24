The Package Set TaylorMade Doesn't Want You To Know About Is In The Black Friday Sales

Package sets are a great way for beginners to get the right equipment to play golf quickly and not invest ridiculous amounts of money at the same time.

Some of the best package sets come with around 11 or 12 golf clubs and a bag, meaning as soon as they arrive you can head straight out onto the golf course or to the driving range. Package sets also represent some of the best golf clubs for beginners too.

Black Friday is fast approaching and some of the best package sets of the year are now on sale at an even more competitive price than normal.

One package set however specifically caught the eye of the Golf Monthly team this year, and we believe it represents some of the best value a package set has offered in years. That set is the TaylorMade RBZ Speedlite which has just come down to under £1000 in the Black Friday sales.

Yes, it is significantly more expensive that some package sets that retail at around £300/$300, but the quality of golf clubs in this set don't resemble that of a normal package set.

In the set you get, a driver, a three and five wood, a 3 and 4-hybrid, 6-SW in the irons and a putter. It's pretty much a complete bag with no gaps in the clubs - the only thing we could think to add would be a lob wedge.

Why don't we think TaylorMade want you to know about this set? Well, quite simply, we think these clubs could persuade people away from buying a set of golf clubs separately, as is conventional. Why would you need to piece together a set yourself when one is ready made right here?

You can read our full TaylorMade RBZ Speedlite Package Set review to get the full verdict but, in short, we think these clubs could be in the hands of a wide spectrum of golfers. From beginners who are looking to invest in a set to last them four or five years to experienced golfers who are looking for an easy and convenient way to

It's worth noting there an 11-piece set currently at Amazon for around £70/$70 cheaper and you only lose one of the hybrid clubs for this saving.

Either way, check out the best deals on this fantastic TaylorMade package set below...

Today's Best Package Set Deals

TaylorMade RBZ Speedlite Package Set (12-piece) | Save £70.10 now at Online Golf TaylorMade RBZ Speedlite Package Set (12-piece) | Save £70.10 now at Online Golf Was £1069 | Now £998.90 This is the 12-piece version of this set that includes: a driver, two fairway woods, two hybrids, 6-SW and a mallet putter. All the clubs other than the irons come with headcovers and the deal includes this smart cart bag too.

TaylorMade RBZ Speedlite Package Set (11-piece) | Save £140 at Amazon TaylorMade RBZ Speedlite Package Set (11-piece) | Save £140 at Amazon Was £1069 | Now £929 This 11-piece set is exactly the same but comes without one of the hybrid clubs offered in the 12-piece set. The same driver, fairway woods, irons and putter is included as well as the bag.

