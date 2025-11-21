TaylorMade Unveils Latest Race Day Collection With Oracle Red Bull Racing, And I Need To Get My Hands On It

TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing have launched the third installment of the limited edition golf equipment collaboration. In 2023 the two brands teamed up with the Speed Craft Collection, in 2024 it was the Pursuit Collection, and this year we have the Race Day Collection which might be the best yet in my opinion.

It is made up of cool t-shirts, some hoodies along with some accessories like ball markers and towels. I must say, as a man who loves a hoodie, I may have to try and get the Box at the Turn model below, or maybe the Final Lap Hoodie. Oh and I almost forgot to say, the new Milled Grind 5 wedges got the special treatment as well and they are finished in a blue color with different colored accents, and a checkered flag on the back as well.

Below I've highlighted the stand-out items in the collection and the entire Pursuit Collection is available at TaylorMadeGolf.com right now.