TaylorMade Unveils Latest Race Day Collection With Oracle Red Bull Racing, And I Need To Get My Hands On It
The new collection features t-shirts, hoodies and some cool accessories, which I definitely need to get my hands on
TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing have launched the third installment of the limited edition golf equipment collaboration. In 2023 the two brands teamed up with the Speed Craft Collection, in 2024 it was the Pursuit Collection, and this year we have the Race Day Collection which might be the best yet in my opinion.
It is made up of cool t-shirts, some hoodies along with some accessories like ball markers and towels. I must say, as a man who loves a hoodie, I may have to try and get the Box at the Turn model below, or maybe the Final Lap Hoodie. Oh and I almost forgot to say, the new Milled Grind 5 wedges got the special treatment as well and they are finished in a blue color with different colored accents, and a checkered flag on the back as well.
Below I've highlighted the stand-out items in the collection and the entire Pursuit Collection is available at TaylorMadeGolf.com right now.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
