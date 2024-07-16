How To Get Tickets For The 2025 Open Championship

The 153rd Open Championship is due to take place at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland between 17-20 July, 2025, and the R&A has now announced how to get tickets.

It will be just the third time golf's oldest Major has been hosted by the Dunluce course, with its debut arriving in 1951 and the second appearance not taking place until 2019.

Englishman Max Faulkner claimed the spoils on The Open's Northern Irish debut while Ireland's Shane Lowry proved to be an extremely popular winner after the 68-year break.

237,750 people were in attendance throughout the week in 2019, a record crowd for an Open outside of St Andrews at the time. Since then, the iconic Scottish links re-wrote its own piece of history in 2022 via a 290,000 person showing for Cameron Smith's success while Royal Liverpool welcomed 261,180 the following year as Brian Harman triumphed.

Those looking to find out who the latest Champion Golfer of the Year will be in person stand a chance of doing so through the R&A's ballot, with the window to apply open until 3pm BST on 31 July, 2024.

Shane Lowry holding the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martin Slumbers, the outgoing CEO of the R&A, said: “The return of The Open to Royal Portrush in 2019 was a huge success and demonstrated the incredible passion that exists for golf throughout the island of Ireland.

“We are anticipating, yet again, record-breaking demand among fans to attend the Championship next year.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The ticket ballot has proven to be the fairest and most equitable way of allocating tickets and so we are encouraging fans to register this July in order to secure their place at The Open and ensure that they are part of a true celebration of golf.”

The Open Championship ticket ballot is only available to members of The One Club, the free-to-join membership program that you will need to register with before entering the ballot. A balance of allocations will ensure people from all over the world, as well as throughout the UK and Ireland, will be able to attend.

Although the draw will be carried out randomly, fans can also upgrade to One Club Advantage presented by Mastercard for an enhanced chance of success in the ticket ballot. Also, people who have attended either Monday or Tuesday practice days at recent Open Championships have been given a small boost in their chances of success.

Fans watch the action at Royal Troon back in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Applicants can register their interest in up to four tickets per day - made up of a combination of adult, youth, junior, and carer categories. Adult prices start at £25 for the Sunday before Open Championship week, while tickets for Championship Sunday itself are £130.

Youth tickets - for those aged 16-24 - start at £12.50 each and increase throughout the week, reaching £65 on Championship Sunday. Junior fans under the age of 16 go free throughout the week.

Once the ballot window closes on July 31, 2024, entrants will be contacted in waves throughout August and September, with successful applicants informed in the weeks commencing; August 12, September 2, and September 16. All unsuccessful applicants will have been notified by Monday, September 30, according to the R&A.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The R&A do point out that "fans who are offered tickets as part of the ballot process will not be able to pick and choose which tickets to purchase from the ticket allocation offered, all tickets offered must be purchased in full."

Following successful payment for all tickets, fans will be able to download a digital ticket between four and six weeks from the 2025 Open Championship.

It is also possible to guarantee a place at the 153rd Open, too, via a range of premium hospitality experiences which are available to purchase now.

Enter The Open Championship ticket ballot.