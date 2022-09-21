How Can I Play Quail Hollow?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Quail Hollow in Charlotte is one of the most famous courses in the US and one of the best in the Carolinas.

The regular host of the Wells Fargo Championship is also the venue of the 2022 Presidents Cup. Not only that, but it has been the scene of several other prestigious tournaments, including the 2017 PGA Championship, which was won by Justin Thomas. Meanwhile, it will host the Major again in 2025.

The parkland course was designed in 1961 by George Cobb, and it’s undergone several improvements since, notably in 1986, when Arnold Palmer made changes to several holes, then 11 years later when Tom Fazio was tasked with a redesign. Fazio was again at the helm in 2016 when several holes were modified.

Rolling terrain and undulating greens are prevalent on a course that takes full advantage of the beautiful natural terrain its built on. Standout holes include the dogleg left 14th, which features a lake on the left-hand side and a long, narrow tiered green. The 17th is another hole with water prominent. Players hitting over the water in search of the green also need to be mindful of a bunker guarding it. Meanwhile, even it you land on the green, too far to the left could leave your ball rolling into the water that stands just six feet off the putting area.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 17th is one of three closing holes that comprise the course’s infamous Green Mile – known as one of the most challenging finishes on the PGA Tour. They play as holes 13-15 for the Presidents Cup to ensure this daunting run of holes plays an integral part in the tournament. Meanwhile, off the course, another well-known feature is the grand Southern-style clubhouse, replete with oak floors and an opulent ballroom.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The club is private and exclusive, with only around 350 members. Indeed, becoming one can only be achieved after a recommendation from a current member of the club. Meanwhile, initiation fees are reportedly around $100,000 with monthly dues of $800. Another option could be to play as a guest of a member. Otherwise, qualifying for the Wells Fargo Championship is probably the next easiest option.

