We Ranked This Rangefinder As The Most Stylish On The Market And, Right Now, It's 20% Off This Amazon Big Deal Days
In the market for a premium, well-built and well-designed rangefinder? You can currently save 20% on an excellent model this Amazon Big Deal Days Event
Matt Cradock
Although it may not seem it, a golf rangefinder can be one of the best value additions you make to your golf bag...
Yes, the price tag can deter some but, given how often you will use it and how important it is to your set-up over time, it's arguably one of the most effective money saving options you can make in golf.
However, the question then arises of which model is best for you? Well, although you're spoilt for choice, it's worth noting that one of the most premium is available with a 20% discount this Amazon Big Deal Days Event.
The Blue Tees Series 4 Ultra Rangefinder provides everything and more when it comes to a reliable laser, as the ultra-clear display and graphics make way for the simple, but effective, brightness control that is ideal for changing light conditions.
All wrapped up in a premium device and carry case, the brand have yet again produced an excellent rangefinder that, with 20% off, is great value for under $240, a significantly cheaper price than other models available on the market.
Read Our Full Blue Tees Series 4 Ultra Rangefinder Review
To begin with, Blue Tees are renowned for producing high-quality products, such as their Ringer GPS and Player+ GPS Speaker, which is one of the best golf speakers on the market.
For today, though, we are focusing on the Blue Tees Series 4 Ultra Rangefinder, a model that received 4.5 stars in our review, with the ultra-clear display and graphics, as well as the ease of use and premium feel, the main stand-outs.
Speaking of the latter, everything about this rangefinder screams premium. From the carry case, to the textured casing around the device, and even the clean and sharp aesthetics, the Series 4 Ultra feels like every penny of your investment has been well spent.
Away from looks, and to performance, where the new OLED display works perfectly alongside the manual brightness control.
In testing, the course and pin were visibly clear through the scope and, where the manual brightness control comes into its own is in changing light conditions, as the toggle allows you to keep the graphics and display in the perfect brightness setting to quickly read the numbers.
A slight drawback is that the rangefinder is slightly slower to pick up targets than the best Bushnell golf rangefinders, for example, but to stop you from picking up different targets behind the flags Blue Tees has introduced a unique feature that works as an auto-depth filter.
This automatically adjusts the focus to blur out any background distractions, which is a unique and helpful way of seeking out the pin.
It's one of a number of useful features the Series 4 Ultra possesses, such as leaving the yardage numbers in the viewfinder for 10 seconds after you've scanned the target, as well as the Slope adjusted distances, which can be easily toggled on and off with a physical button on the side of the device.
Overall, the Blue Tees Series 4 Ultra may not have price tag that fits into the best budget golf rangefinders category but, with this $60 saving this Amazon Big Deal Days Event, it puts it only fractionally more than those in that area, which is a great saving on what is a very good performer.
Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan has tested and reviewed over 50 pairs of golf shoes and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 6.1, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Worcestershire.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini
Fairway: Ping G440 Max 15°, Ping G440 Max 21°
Irons: Ping i230 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Bag: Vessel Sunday III
- Matt CradockStaff Writer
