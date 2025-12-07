Hero World Challenge Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The 20-man field is competing for the lion's share of a joint-record prize money purse as Tiger Woods hosts at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas
At the end of a long season, the PGA Tour has taken a little trip to The Bahamas this week for the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club.
Before the action began at the Ernie Els-designed course, Woods gave an update on his health and shared how much progress he's made in terms of recovery from his third surgery in the past 13 months.
Not only that, the 15-time Major winner explained how he and the rest of the Future Competitions Committee is hoping to shape the historic US circuit moving forward.
Once the talking stopped, 20 high-class PGA Tour pros - led by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler - commenced their battle to win the unofficial no-cut event in perfect weather conditions at Albany GC.
Scheffler has won the tournament for the last two years, and he's in a good position to make that three in a row following the third round. He's on 16 under, just one back of leader Sepp Straka, whose 64 leaves him closing in on his maiden title at the event.
Others in contention included two tied for third - Alex Noren and 2016 winner Hideki Matsuyama, who begin the final round three behind Straka on 14 under. That would have included JJ Spaun, but he bogeyed the last to slip back to 13 under, four back of Straka.
Whoever comes out on top later this evening will once again bank a check for $1 million, as was the case 12 months ago, while the runner-up will again earn $450,000. Even the pro who finishes at the foot of the table is guaranteed $150,000 for completing the four rounds.
In 2024, the overall prize money purse rose from $4.5 million to $5 million, and an identical amount was revealed to be on offer by the executive chairman of headline sponsor Hero MotorCorp, Dr Pawan Munjal, in the lead up to this exclusive tournament.
Despite the significant amount of money on offer, it is not the highest total prize purse up for grabs in professional golf this week.
That honor goes to the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge, which put up $6 million for the 66-man field to battle for.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Hero World Challenge, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.
Hero World Challenge Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,000,000
2nd
$450,000
3rd
$300,000
4th
$250,000
5th
$225,000
6th
$220,000
7th
$215,000
8th
$210,000
9th
$205,000
10th
$200,000
11th
$195,000
12th
$190,000
13th
$185,000
14th
$180,000
15th
$175,000
16th
$170,000
17th
$165,000
18th
$160,000
19th
$155,000
20th
$150,000
