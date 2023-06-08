Our 25 Favorite Father's Day Golf Deals At PGA TOUR Superstore

Father's Day and a summer of golf is nearly upon us so it is time to think about the next golf gift they might want. Have they been eyeing up a new club, or need a few dozen balls to stock up for the summer. Or you want to freshen up their golf wardrobe or see them in some cool golf shoes for once. Well now is the time to strike because we have noticed a lot of retailers offering up deals to prepare for the summer months.

One retailer we recommend is PGA TOUR Superstore because of the quality of the products and the customer service. It has pretty much everything you might need to get you and your Dad out on the golf course this summer. The good news is that the brand is currently running a massive sale, offering up to 50 percent off on some of the best apparel, footwear and clubs in the game. Now if you want to check out the deals yourself, head over to the specific Father's Day gift page, but here we have done a lot of the work for you by picking out our 25 favorites. Importantly we have tested just about everything below, so we know these products are excellent, and we know the deals are good too.

Club Deals

TaylorMade Stealth Driver | 31% off

Was $579.99 Now $399.98 The first edition of TaylorMade's epic Stealth range of drivers took us by storm when it was released in 2022. Having tested this club rigorously, we think it holds up as one of the best golf drivers in the game, thanks to the distance it offers and the feel it delivers thanks to the excellent technology that's been used in its design. Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Driver Review.

Ping G425 Max Driver | 27% off

Was $549.99 Now $399.98 One of the most loved drivers to be released in the past few years, many players are still choosing to add this forgiving yet powerful option to their bags and there's a reason why. This model strikes the perfect balance between being a visually stunning driver but also helps players be more consistent off the tee, while delivering fast ball speeds. Read our full Ping G425 Max Driver Review.

Callaway Rogue ST MAX Driver | 27% off

Was $549.99 Now $399.98 We rated this model so highly, we chose to include it in our Editor's Choice Awards for 2022. It's a worthy follow up to the Rogue and Mavrik offerings, delivering high levels of stability and competitive distance. It's a great option for a wide range of players too. Read our full Callaway Rogue ST MAX Driver Review.

Cobra LTDx Driver | 40% off

Was $499.99 Now $299.98 Perhaps the biggest and best deal on this list is the saving you can get on this fantastic driver that we have thoroughly enjoyed playing with over the last few years. This club builds on the brand's impressive reputation for modern looks and all-around performance. Read our full Cobra LTDx Driver Review.

TaylorMade SIM2 Driver | 34% off

Was $529.99 Now $349.98 There is a lot of value to be had there considering just how forgiving this club is to play with. Despite its age, the SIM2 really is a great club to play with. For that reason it is a club you really should consider buying if you're looking for a great value driver that delivers plenty of consistency. Read our full TaylorMade SIM2 Driver Review.

Cobra LTDx Fairway Wood | 33% off

Was $299.99 Now $199.98 An excellent fairway wood option for any mid-handicap golfer looking to shoot lower scores, this club really is a joy to hit. The re-engineered forged face was something we really loved here, with it delivering excellent ball-flights that carried long and straight. We particularly loved the visuals on this club which, like the LTDx Driver, offer up a premium feel. Read our full Cobra LTDx Fairway Wood Review.

Ping G425 Hybrid | 27% off

Was $299.99 Now $219.98 Perhaps one of the best hybrid golf clubs that we've had the pleasure of testing over the past few years, the G425 Hybrid offers plenty of assistance and power to those that need it from the rough. We found it to be one of the highest launching hybrids in the game and getting the ball airborne from the deck wasn't a problem. Read our full Ping G425 Hybrid Review.

Ping G425 Irons | 20% off

Was $999.99 Now $798.98 Delivering plenty of distance and forgiveness, these irons are a great option for any higher handicap player looking for more consistent ball flights and dispersion. They felt great on impact and were explosive off the face during our testing sessions and will deliver favorable descent angles that allow the ball to stop at attention when it lands on the green. Read our full Ping G425 Irons Reveiw.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge | 20% off

Was $149.99 Now $119.98 An excellent wedge that will catch the eyes of many different kinds of players, thanks to its stunning satin looks. It's muscle back design does mean on first impressions it might be a bit unforgiving, but this club really does deliver a user-friendly experience, offering up plenty of spin and versatility around the greens. Read our full Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge Review.

TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw Wedge | 28% off

Was $179.99 Now $129.99 In select finishes, you can get 28% off this Raw wedge. This is one of the best high-bounce wedges that can help with confidence and consistency in your game around the greens. We loved the tall face and the forgiveness that comes from the wide sole here and we loved the copper finish on the club too! Read our full TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw Wedge Review

Cobra King Snakebite Wedge | 33% off

Was $149.99 Now $99.99 Having put this wedge to the test, we think this will be a real winner among mid-handicap players looking to build more confidence around the greens. Particularly in the higher lofts, this club offers spin and forgiveness, that blend well with a lovely soft feel off the face. Read our full Cobra King Wedge Review

TaylorMade Spider GT Red Putter | 43% off

Was $349.99 Now $199.98 The Spider GT Putter really is one of the most forgiving flat-sticks in the game. TaylorMade has done an excellent job here producing a club that feels very stable and firm through impact and we loved the visuals here too, with the crown and metal weighting system delivering a futuristic design. Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Putter Review.

Ball Deals

TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls | Two boxes for $35 Golf balls don't come cheap and if you're like me and find yourself losing balls on the regular, you're going to love this excellent deal on the sensational Distance+ balls from TaylorMade. These are a high-flying golf ball that'll help players looking to add extra yardages to their game pump the ball further down the fairways. One box will normally set you back $19.99 but you can now get two boxes for $35 at PGA TOUR Superstore! Read our full TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Ball Review.

Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls | 12% off

Was $24.99 Now $21.98 A favorite among the Golf Monthly writers, the Supersoft is an excellent performing golf ball that comes in at unbelievable value (even more so with this 12% discount!). It matches up to many of the best golf balls in the game as a great distance ball that boasts a soft compression core. In our opinion, it will suit slower swinging players looking for more yards and greater consistency around the greens. Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls Review

Srixon Z-Star Golf Balls | 22% off

Was $44.99 Now $34.98 Srixon's tour-quality golf ball is available right now for a 22% discount. In our view, it's ideal for mid-to-high swing speed players who prefer a softer feeling golf ball that delivers excellent performance around the greens. Akin to many of the best premium golf balls, it delivers excellent ball flights and plenty of distance we know you'll enjoy! Read our full Srixon Z-Star Golf Ball Review.

Shoe Deals

Nike Air Max 270 G Golf Shoes | 20% off

Was $150 Now $119.98 Having tested this golf shoe just last month, we can safely say it stands up as one of the best casual golf shoes on the market delivering plenty of comfort and excellent support on the golf course. If you're looking for a versatile, sporty trainer you can wear during your round and also in your day-to-day, these are a model to consider. Be quick though as there are limited colors and sizes left. Read our full Nike Air Max 270 G Golf Shoes Review

adidas CODECHAOS 22 Golf Shoes | 25% off

Was $159.99 Now $119.99 A very trendy looking golf shoe that will catch the eye of many golfers on the course, we think the adidas CODECHAOS 22 is a real winner. It is a summer golf shoe that delivers plenty of grip around the course, but also provided us with excellent comfort, thanks to the cool wrap-around outsole that comes filled with the brands' patented Boost technology. Read our full adidas CODECHAOS 22 Golf Shoe Review

Puma IGNITE Articulate Golf Shoes | 25% off

Was $179.99 Now $134.99 One of the best golf sneakers in the game right now, the Puma IGNITE Articulate golf shoes deliver comfort, breathability and lightweight feel. They offer plenty of support thanks to the superb Ignite foam in the sole of the shoe, that really helped keep our feet feeling unfatigued when we tested them. Read our full Puma IGNITE Articulate Golf Shoe Review.

FootJoy Tour Alpha Golf Shoe | 25% off

Was $199.99 Now $149.99 Perhaps one of the best spiked golf shoes in the game right now, we have really enjoyed testing this excellent golf shoe that delivers the optimum blend of comfort, performance and style in a sleek package. It's not often that we give 5-star reviews out to equipment, but this pair of shoes really deserves that accreditation. Read our full FootJoy Tour Alpha Golf Shoe Review.

Apparel Deals

Under Armour Performance Rodeo Polo | 26% off

Was $35 Now $25.98 Want to look like Jordan Speith on the golf course? Well now you can with this fantastic polo shirt from Under Armour. Delivering plenty of style that'll help you stand out, it'll also keep you cool during the summer months thanks to its breathable polyester material that will wick sweat away from your body!

adidas Ultimate365 Core Shorts | 25% off

Was $65 Now $48.75 adidas are without a doubt one of the best sportswear apparel brands in the industry, producing some of the best and trendiest golf gear in the game and these shorts embody that. They are made from a comfortable and stretchy polyester material that is both lightweight, breathable and will not restrict your movements on the course. There are lots of sizes and colors to choose from in this deal as well.

Nike Dri-Fit Golf Hoodie | 25% off

Was $115 Now $85.98 A seriously comfortable golf hoodie that we think you'll feel at ease wearing both on and off the golf course. The Dri-Fit golf hoodie is an understated, yet smart top that'll keep you both warm and feeling trendy on the golf course. As with most Nike products, it is made from a premium material that is easy to wash and maintain.

Tech Deals

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Rangefinder | 18% off

Was $399.99 Now $329.98 It's not often we give out 5-star reviews, but this rangefinder certainly deserves it. Offering up excellent value this DMD offers excellent accuracy and superb usability that makes it quick and easy to pick out targets. It is a no-nonsense gadget that is perfect for players looking for an easy-to-use rangefinder. Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 SHIFT Rangefinder Review.

Bushnell Wingman Speaker | 20% off

Was $149.99 Now $119.98 The Bushnell Wingman certainly delivers on what it sets out to do – it works well in a cart and it enables you to play music and get yardages from the GPS app with high-quality audio. It’s ideal if you want to have a bit of fun on the course and play golf to your favorite music or podcasts. Read our full Bushnell Wingman Speaker Review.