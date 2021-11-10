TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw Wedge Review

With an expanded toe area, this is a rather unique wedge, one that's been designed for increased spin, on both full shots and those around the green.

In terms of first impressions, it certainly stands out in the bag (more on those looks below).

TaylorMade, which produces some of the best wedges on the market, says the design creates a higher centre of gravity, which aids a lower launch and more spin.

For anyone who gets a little anxious when chipping, the tall face inspires confidence, especially from tight lies.

Immediately, you'll feel more capable of getting a good strike, and that can be half the battle for a less competent chipper, shall we say.

The grooves catch you eye, too - they look sharp.

They're narrower and deeper, and even in the hands of an 18-handicapper worked to provide plenty of action on the ball.

Meanwhile, the tarnished aesthetics is unlikely to escape your attention.

The copper finish, TaylorMade says, will rust over time - it did for us, and over the course of just a few rounds - to produce more spin and control.

Whilst we can't say for certain whether this was the case, there's no denying this wedge gives you plenty of spin.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

As well as being a friendly club to use out of the bunkers, on fuller shots it was easy to flight.

However, perhaps the most noticeable benefit during testing, was the forgiveness it offered, both on full shots and greenside chips.

The author would not claim to have the perfect chipping action, so for anyone who's prone to the odd thin, you'll get plenty of assistance from this club.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

The rusty finish might not be to everyone's taste, but that's about the only negative - and you'll likely get over that pretty quickly if you start getting up-and-down more frequently.

If you're a player who likes to manoeuvre the clubface, this might not be the club for you, but plenty of mid to high handicappers won't be thinking too much about that.

For full details of your bounce and loft options, be sure to check out the best golf wedges.