TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw Wedge Review
Our verdict on TaylorMade's Hi-Toe Raw wedge
For anyone who struggles around the greens, both in terms of confidence and with the consistency of strike, this club could be a real game-changer. Not only does it offer ample spin, it's also incredibly forgiving on off-centre strikes.
-
+
Tall face inspires confidence
-
+
Plenty of forgiveness on offer
-
+
Makes bunker shots feel a lot easier
-
-
Can be a little difficult trying to keep the grooves clean
-
-
Limited scope to manoeuvre the clubfac
By Tom Clarke
With an expanded toe area, this is a rather unique wedge, one that's been designed for increased spin, on both full shots and those around the green.
In terms of first impressions, it certainly stands out in the bag (more on those looks below).
TaylorMade, which produces some of the best wedges on the market, says the design creates a higher centre of gravity, which aids a lower launch and more spin.
For anyone who gets a little anxious when chipping, the tall face inspires confidence, especially from tight lies.
Immediately, you'll feel more capable of getting a good strike, and that can be half the battle for a less competent chipper, shall we say.
The grooves catch you eye, too - they look sharp.
They're narrower and deeper, and even in the hands of an 18-handicapper worked to provide plenty of action on the ball.
Meanwhile, the tarnished aesthetics is unlikely to escape your attention.
The copper finish, TaylorMade says, will rust over time - it did for us, and over the course of just a few rounds - to produce more spin and control.
Whilst we can't say for certain whether this was the case, there's no denying this wedge gives you plenty of spin.
As well as being a friendly club to use out of the bunkers, on fuller shots it was easy to flight.
However, perhaps the most noticeable benefit during testing, was the forgiveness it offered, both on full shots and greenside chips.
The author would not claim to have the perfect chipping action, so for anyone who's prone to the odd thin, you'll get plenty of assistance from this club.
The rusty finish might not be to everyone's taste, but that's about the only negative - and you'll likely get over that pretty quickly if you start getting up-and-down more frequently.
If you're a player who likes to manoeuvre the clubface, this might not be the club for you, but plenty of mid to high handicappers won't be thinking too much about that.
For full details of your bounce and loft options, be sure to check out the best golf wedges.
Tom Clarke joined Golf Monthly as a sub editor in 2009 and was promoted to content editor in 2012 and then senior content editor in 2014. Tom currently looks after all the digital products that Golf Monthly produce including website and social media. Tom plays off 17 and lists Augusta National, Old Head and Le Touessrok as the favourite courses he has played.
-
Houston Open Golf Betting Tips 2021
Who will win this week at Memorial Park?
By Jeremy Chapman •
-
2022 DP World Tour Schedule
Follow all the latest news on the 2022 DP World Tour schedule
By Andrew Wright •
-
European Tour Changes Name To DP World Tour For 2022
A new deal with DP World sees a new name and exciting plans for the European Tour
By Elliott Heath •