King Cobra Snakebite Wedge Review
How does the King Cobra Snakebite wedge stack up against the market leaders?
A progressive-groove wedge that looks great and delivers bags of spin. It's very forgiving, particularly in the higher lofts that come with full-face grooves, while the soft feel makes it a dream, especially around the green. The limited grind options is the only real criticism.
Highly forgiving
Loads of spin
Soft feel
Shiny finish won't appeal to some
Limited grind options
Sometimes less is more and that appears to be the methodology adopted by King Cobra when it comes to wedges. Or perhaps there is such confidence in the Snakebite model that the company doesn't feel the need to dilute its line-up. Whatever the case, I was eager to test it out and find out how it stacked up against the best wedges on the market.
I always like to start with the aesthetics, for the simple reason that that's what you see first. In this regard, it certainly made an impression. It's very shiny, which took me a while to get used to, but I grew to really like it. The market is awash with a growing number of finish options, but among them, few are as standout as this.
I tested it in 52°, 56° and 60°, the former of which had a classic profile and traditional grooves, while the latter two had a wider, shallower shape and full-face grooves. This combination makes a lot of sense as strike location naturally trends towards the toe as the loft increases.
In the interests of full disclosure, I have never opted for full-face grooves in my set, but I have enjoyed testing wedges with this attribute. Around the green, I'd put the performance of a full-face Snakebite wedge up there with the TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedge, which is a compliment. It allowed me to open the face safe in the knowledge the drop-off in performance for an off-centre strike wouldn't be as stark, which was especially handy when in the rough or a bunker.
In fact, perhaps nowhere do full-face grooves have such an impact as in the bunker - both measurably and psychologically. The sand can be a daunting place for amateurs, but the extra relief on offer with this wedge goes some way to removing the fear factor, while adding no shortage of control, making it easily one of the most forgiving wedges available.
When chipping, the workability was excellent, as was the spin on offer from Cobra's new groove technology aimed at helping golfers create more 'bite'. The brand says its Snakebite grooves are 11% deeper and 40% sharper, pushing the tolerance level right to the limit. Truthfully, if my set make-up was based on spin alone, these might have to go in the bag.
Moving away from the green, it was on full shots that I struggled a little, especially with the 56° and 60°. Specifically, it was harder than usual to hit the lower flight window I like to see. I don't know if this was because of the shape or if it was psychological as I've always found full-face grooves make a wedge appear more lofted than it is. It's definitely a case of personal preference here, however.
One more thing that perhaps holds it back from competing with the highest-performing wedges is the limited grind options. Three there are and it's safe to assume the majority would opt for the middle-of-the-road versatile option, which offers heel, toe and trailing-edge relief, meaning most swing types will be able to manipulate the face quite easily.
Elsewhere, there is the classic grind - the highest-bounce option which will be better for those who have a steeper angle of attack - and the widelow grind, which Cobra says will work wonders out of soft bunkers and medium rough conditions.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
