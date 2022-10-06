King Cobra Snakebite Wedge Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sometimes less is more and that appears to be the methodology adopted by King Cobra when it comes to wedges. Or perhaps there is such confidence in the Snakebite model that the company doesn't feel the need to dilute its line-up. Whatever the case, I was eager to test it out and find out how it stacked up against the best wedges on the market.

I always like to start with the aesthetics, for the simple reason that that's what you see first. In this regard, it certainly made an impression. It's very shiny, which took me a while to get used to, but I grew to really like it. The market is awash with a growing number of finish options, but among them, few are as standout as this.

I tested it in 52°, 56° and 60°, the former of which had a classic profile and traditional grooves, while the latter two had a wider, shallower shape and full-face grooves. This combination makes a lot of sense as strike location naturally trends towards the toe as the loft increases.

The 48° to 54° feature traditional grooves (left), while the 56° to 60° have full-face grooves (right) (Image credit: Future)

In the interests of full disclosure, I have never opted for full-face grooves in my set, but I have enjoyed testing wedges with this attribute. Around the green, I'd put the performance of a full-face Snakebite wedge up there with the TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedge, which is a compliment. It allowed me to open the face safe in the knowledge the drop-off in performance for an off-centre strike wouldn't be as stark, which was especially handy when in the rough or a bunker.

In fact, perhaps nowhere do full-face grooves have such an impact as in the bunker - both measurably and psychologically. The sand can be a daunting place for amateurs, but the extra relief on offer with this wedge goes some way to removing the fear factor, while adding no shortage of control, making it easily one of the most forgiving wedges available.

When chipping, the workability was excellent, as was the spin on offer from Cobra's new groove technology aimed at helping golfers create more 'bite'. The brand says its Snakebite grooves are 11% deeper and 40% sharper, pushing the tolerance level right to the limit. Truthfully, if my set make-up was based on spin alone, these might have to go in the bag.

A closer look at the grooves on the King Cobra Snakebite wedge (Image credit: Future)

Moving away from the green, it was on full shots that I struggled a little, especially with the 56° and 60°. Specifically, it was harder than usual to hit the lower flight window I like to see. I don't know if this was because of the shape or if it was psychological as I've always found full-face grooves make a wedge appear more lofted than it is. It's definitely a case of personal preference here, however.

One more thing that perhaps holds it back from competing with the highest-performing wedges is the limited grind options. Three there are and it's safe to assume the majority would opt for the middle-of-the-road versatile option, which offers heel, toe and trailing-edge relief, meaning most swing types will be able to manipulate the face quite easily.

Elsewhere, there is the classic grind - the highest-bounce option which will be better for those who have a steeper angle of attack - and the widelow grind, which Cobra says will work wonders out of soft bunkers and medium rough conditions.