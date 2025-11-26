This YouTube TV Black Friday Deal Makes It The Best Streaming Option For US Golf Fans – Grab 24% Off For 5 Months

With a fantastic new deal in time for Black Friday, YouTube TV has just positioned itself as the best streaming platform for golf fans in the US.

With access to NBC, CBS, ESPN, and Fox, YouTube TV offers access to all the big tours and tournaments on the pro calendar, and many more channels besides.

Usually $82.99 per month, it's already competitively priced among the cord-cutting services, but right now Golf Monthly readers can get their first five months for just $62.99 per month – that's a saving of 24%.

Grab YouTube TV's Black Friday deal

Black Friday Deal YouTube TV was $82.99/month now $62.99/month for 5 months You can save 24% on your first five months with YouTube TV with this deal for Golf Monthly readers. It's compatible with all major devices so you'll be streaming away in no time.

Why YouTube TV is great for golf fans

YouTube TV is one of a number of so-called 'cord-cutters', which are essentially cable TV packages without the cable, offering all the usual channels in a flexible online streaming format.

Some providers miss out on certain channels – for example, Fubo currently does not carry NBC and Sling does not carry CBS – but YouTube TV has everything a golf fan needs, on top of the staple channels we all know and love.

You get NBC, USA Network, and the Golf Channel for the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP WorldTour, The Open and US Open. You also get CBS for the final two rounds of the Masters, PGA Championship, and ESPN for the first two rounds of those tournaments. You also get access to Fox Network channels where you can watch LIV golf.

As if that wasn't enough, in a new deal struck after a dispute between Google and Disney, YouTube TV will come with a subscription to ESPN Unlimited, the sports broadcasting giant's streaming offering where you get the PGA Tour Live multi-feed offering for all PGA Tour events.

In short, YouTube TV has the calendar covered. In terms of its rivals, Sling and Fubo cost more and don't offer the full array of relevant channels right now, while DirecTV has an attractively-priced MySports plan for $69.99/month, but you don't get the same mega TV offering beyond the golfing channels that YouTube TV brings, and you don't get the same introductory deal.

So YouTube TV's Black Friday deal makes it, in our eyes, the best value streaming plan you can get right now.

Golf channels on YouTube TV

✅ Golf Channel

✅ NBC

✅ USA Network

✅ ESPN

✅ CBS

✅ Fox Network

✅ ESPN Unlimited subscription

More channels on YouTube TV

✅ ABC

✅ AMC

✅ CNN

✅ TNT

✅ Comedy Central

✅ NFL Network

➕ 100 more

Take YouTube TV anywhere with NordVPN's Black Friday deal

