Rory McIlroy Has A New Ball In Play For 2026 And We've Found It On Sale Already
PGA TOUR Superstore has 25% off the TaylorMade range and these tried and tested balls come recommended by our ball experts as well as being played by some of the world's best golfers
Conor Keenan
We are big fans of the TaylorMade range of golf balls here at Golf Monthly. Played by PGA Tour stars like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetword there's no doubt that TaylorMade produce some of the best golf balls on the market, designed to deliver game-enhancing performance to golfers of all levels.
Right now, at PGA TOUR Superstore, you can pick up a fantastic TaylorMade deal across the 2026 range of balls with a buy 3 dozen, get 1 dozen free offer. It includes our choice as the best TaylorMade golf ball, the TP5, which is the ball favored by Rory McIlroy, and is designed deliver a combination of good distance, abundant greenside spin and a notably soft feel.
With these carrying such a heavy discount at PGA TOUR Superstore, if you're stocking up for summer, then this golf ball deal is worth taking advantage of. We'd suggest grabbing one of these golf deals while you can. As with all the best golf deals, these will get snapped up, and are only while stocks last.
The ball choice for career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy, TaylorMade say the TP5 is now it’s fastest ever ball. It employs its largest Tour core to date, and retains more energy at impact, which results in faster ball speeds and more distance.
The TP5x is designed to deliver low spin and unparalleled distance off the tee and world-class feel and control where you need it most around the green. It features a reengineered Speed Wrapped Core which is claimed to provide exceptional ball speed.
The ball of choice for Tommy Fleetwood the TP5 Pix has all the performance of the TP5, but includes ClearPath Alignment triangles which are designed to provide crucial feedback on aim and roll.
The TP5x Stripe has the same performance features as its TP5x sibling. The Stripe features a new stripe design with 360° Tour ClearPath Alignment, and an added performance dot, designed to help you hole more putts.
We've tested all of the TaylorMade golf ball range over the years and they have always impressed our expert golf ball testers.
The current 2026 range is no different and in his TaylorMade TP5 review Sam De'ath scored it with a flawless 5 star rating. Sam reckoned it was a golf ball that TaylorMade had improved over its 2025 edition, with impressive stability in the wind, exceptional distance, and a strong short game spin, and puts it on par with any of the best premium balls he'd tested, and a worthy challenger to the mighty Titleist Pro V1.
Sam also tested the TaylorMade TP5x, and scored that with an equally impressive 4.5 out of 5 star rating. Sam highlighted the TP5x as the ball to consider for anyone looking for a lower ball flight and prefer a firmer feel through impact. TaylorMade claims to have made the TP5x its ‘lowest spinning, fastest five-layer tour ball’ and utilises a new dimple design and microcoating paint application process.
Tommy Fleetwood switched to the TaylorMade TP5x Pix having previously used the Titleist Pro V1, which says plenty on the performance of the TaylorMade. The TP5x Pix features ClearPath Alignment triangles to offer crucial feedback on aim and roll. It comes recommended for anyone that has alignment issues, and Fleetwood is quoted as saying, “I have found that the right ball can create such a strong variable year to year when deciding what new clubs to put in the bag, to know that TP5x can travel club to club and year to year gives me so much peace of mind.”
The TP5x Stripe is the same ball as its TP5x sibling, but features, you've guess it, an all-new Tour Stripe with 360 ClearPath Alignment. TaylorMade says these tighter feedback lines, and an added performance dot allows you to achieve hyper focus on the green and hole more putts.
As well as TaylorMade ball deals, PGA TOUR Superstore has other brand's carrying the same offer, so well worth a look if you're after another brand ball. However, they are US-based only, below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on all of the TaylorMade Golf Ball range, in your territory.
