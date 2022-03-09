Wilson Staff Duo Optix ball deals Reduced Price $24.99 $21.99 View $22.97 View $22.99 View Show More Deals

Wilson DUO Optix Golf Ball Review

One of the latest models in the Wilson golf ball range is this new two-piece Wilson Staff Duo Optix, available in a matte finish in a vibrant range of colours (yellow, red, green and orange). Wilson says that the finish is semi-translucent and one interesting side-effect of this was getting the colours to really show through in our photographs as they had a tendency to bleach out a little, but we got there in the end!

(Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

The number of decent-performing matte-finish golf balls has increased markedly in recent years with Titleist, Callaway, TaylorMade and Srixon all getting in on the act with certain models in their ranges, so the first thing to say would be that if the idea or looks of a matte-finish ball doesn’t do it for you, you’re probably going to struggle to get past the visuals. Yes, the finish and colour do give this ball a slightly disconcerting dimpleless appearance at address in duller light – certainly in the yellow model we tested – but it could well be worth persevering given the overall performance on offer for less than £20 a dozen.

The Duo Optix feels really soft off the face on and around the greens (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

First of all, there’s no doubt that a matte finish eliminates that distracting glare you sometimes get off the cover of a golf ball on bright sunny days. Then there’s the excellent greenside feel and performance on offer. In truth, the cover doesn’t feel that soft to the touch, but on and around the greens it really is buttery-soft off the blade, so if you’re someone who takes real confidence from how soft a ball feels on and around the greens, then the Duo Optix is well worth trying. It’s one of the softest-feeling golf balls out there, primarily due to the soft, highly resilient polybutadiene core that lies at the heart of this ball.

We achieved good distance off the tee and into the greens (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

The ball felt good off the face and seemed to deliver our usual expected distances both off the tee and into the greens. Out of season it might be worth trying one of the other three colours as our yellow test model did occasionally prove a little elusive in among the leaves, where the green, red and orange models would perhaps have more standout.

You may find the red option easier to find in among the leaves (Image credit: Wilson Staff)

Most of all though, this ball offers very good all-round performance for the price, with its incredibly soft feel its prime USP.