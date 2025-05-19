This Golf Ball Designed For Tiger Woods Might Be The Best Golf Ball You've Never Tried – With A 33% Discount Now Might Be The Time
Bridgestone's Tour B XS ball impressed us especially around the greens delivering impressive control and spin on par with its market rivals
Joe Ferguson
Out on the course when it comes to the choice of the best golf ball on the market, you might opt for Titleist, and its Pro V1, which along with its siblings like the Pro V1x mean Titleist has dominated the golf ball market for many years.
However, the legendary performance comes with a rarely discounted cost and you may be looking elsewhere for a golf ball with a more wallet-friendly price. Our golf ball reviewers have tested virtually every premium golf ball on the market, and are well placed to recommend a ball from other manufacturers.
A ball that impressed Golf Monthly's PGA Professional ball expert, Joe Ferguson and received a 4.5 out of 5 review is the Bridgestone Tour B XS – currently reduced to just £29.99 from £44.99, with a 33% discount. For US shoppers there is a modest discount at Carls Golfland with a dozen balls reduced to $44.99 from $49.99.
Get a dozen Bridgestone Tour B XS Golf Balls for £29.99 at Clubhouse Golf.
The Bridgestone Tour B XS was originally designed for Tiger Woods so that alone should tell you the quality of this ball. It features what Bridgestone calls a Reactiv iQ smart cover, designed to react to the force of impact and deliver explosive velocity and increased distance. Bridgestone says Reactiv iQ stays on the club face longer on approach shots, providing more spin and a soft feel around the green.
Save 33% The Bridgestone Tour B XS golf ball provided high levels of spin that our tester Joe Ferguson noted made the Tour B XS an effective ball around the greens. It also delivers on distance with its Reactiv iQ cover designed to increase distance, which is paired with its Gradational Core, also adding distance and forgiveness. At this price, it makes it a great real value for money ball too.
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B XS Golf Ball Review.
Bridgestone says the Tour B XS is designed for players who swing at speeds over 105mph and require tour-level spin, control and feel around the greens. However, as we noted in testing, this swing speed is only a recommendation from Bridgestone and very much a guideline to provide a starting point for selection. We've had success outside those parameters, and at this price point it's a ball we think is worth trying.
Joe noted of the tee and for long iron shots, the ball speeds were consistent albeit a little bit slower than the Tour B X version, averaging around 1.5 mph slower throughout the bag, saying, "Spin numbers were definitely on the higher side for me throughout my long game testing, with the driver coming in at around 2400 rpm, 7 iron producing approximately 6800 rpm and pitching wedge spinning around 9650 rpm. This predictably produced a significantly greater peak height."
It was around the greens that the Tour B XS shone and Joe said, "I don't know if I have tried a spinnier ball around the greens since the balata days, and I seriously enjoyed my short game session with this ball. Feeling the cover grip on to the club face was a real throwback and the reactions on the greens were exceptional." he added, "The Tour B XS would dig into the green like it was pitching into Velcro, and I felt my technique improving as I could freely and aggressively attack the ball knowing that it wouldn’t get away from me on the first bounce, allowing me to throw the ball further up the green and it check it up obediently."
Summing up his testing, Joe said, "The Tour B XS is sensibly priced and is a ball certainly worth testing for players looking for maximum control around the greens."
Although the deal is UK only, below you'll find the best Bridgestone Tour B XS deals available today in your territory.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
- Joe FergusonStaff Writer
