The Duca Del Cosma Palazzo golf boot is just one of several new models from the Italian brand’s extensive collection of shoes and boots, all of which are designed to keep feet warm and dry this winter.

The packaging equals the luxuriousness of the boots and first impression is that they look too good to wear for playing golf or any other outdoor activity for that matter, and you could happily wear them as a day-to-day lifestyle boot.

Golf boots are such a sensible idea for winter golf, but this was my first experience of wearing a pair, so I was really interested to find out how they would shape up against the other best golf boots on the market.

The outer cow leather is exceptionally soft and this combined with the faux fur lining around the top of the collar and inside the tongue immediately gives these boots a stylish and a cosy appearance. When you slip them on, they fit nice and snug, especially around the ankle and feel like a comfy pair of slippers.

They are true to size, ultra-lightweight and were comfortable to wear straight out of the box over 18 holes. My feet were allowed to breathe, but they did feel very warm. In fact, the weather was too mild to wear them on test day, but women will definitely appreciate the warmth and waterproofness they can provide during cold winter months.

When the boot is laced up, the tongue does gape open slightly, but this allows you to pop your trousers inside the boot with ease, and in my opinion this design detail adds to the overall modern look. Performance wise, stability was good thanks to the Airplay VI outsole, which has a full coverage of 5mm nubs.

The faux fur at the top of the collar, which might not appeal to everyone, did collect flecks of mud, although the fur was easy to clean. Similarly, the white rim around the bottom of the boot did get very dirty, but then I knew these boots were too nice to wear for playing golf!

All in all, this is a fantastic winter boot that combines modern styling and good performance to make winter golf more pleasurable.