Duca del Cosma Olivia Boot Review
Winter golf is just around the corner, so Alison Root put the Duca Del Cosma Olivia golf boot to the test
This is a stunning looking boot that performs as good as it looks. The style is understated, so speaks for itself, but most importantly, it’s really comfortable, will keep your feet warm and dry and provides generous traction for winter golf.
Beautiful design
Comfortable fit
Waterproof and warm
Might be a slightly narrow fit for some golfers
It’s always exciting to see what Duca del Cosma has in store for a new season. This autumn/winter, the Italian brand has gone big on golf boots, adding to its already extensive collection to make sure women have a wide choice of styles to keep their feet warm and dry for winter golf.
As golf boots have grown in popularity among both men and women, more brands have started producing them, so I was keen to see how Duca del Cosma's new Olivia waterproof model stacks up against the Palazzo, which I reviewed last year, as well as other best women's golf boots on the market.
First impression, you’d be forgiven for wanting to save these for a special occasion and not get them mucked up in a hurry. The Olivia, available in black or brown, is made using soft Nappa leather with a vintage effect design, which is best described as an all-over pattern of tiny shapes that join together for a stylish effect. It has a slightly wedged heel and I like the way the spikeless nubs on the outsole extend back and front, providing stability in the heel area and a toe cap for added protection. Logos are tasteful with a ‘C’ on the back of the heel, and there’s a tiny ‘C’ stud on the outer side of the boot. This is complemented by Duca del Cosma written in a stylised font in silver on the side and at the top of the tongue.
I found that I needed to really open up the laces before being able to get my foot inside the boot, but once in, it was a lovely snug and compact fit in a true to size 39, although I would say this boot is more narrow than wide. On the subject of laces, black is standard, but they come with a brown pair too, so you can mix and match.
Performance-wise, I couldn’t fault them. Walking over 18 holes, they felt lightweight and spongy, and while I immediately noticed warmth from the fleece lining, this wasn’t overwhelming and my feet could still breathe! Playing on fairly soft and wet ground, I was confident over every shot as traction on the high-quality sole was also impressive.
For more buying advice on shoes, be sure to check out our guides on the best golf shoes, or most comfortable golf shoes.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
