Adidas Women's Adicross GTX Spikeless Golf Shoe Review

I must confess that when I first put on the Adicross GTX I had a flashback to twenty-five years ago doing my Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award expedition hike across Dartmoor. I definitely had to double check that Adidas hadn’t accidentally sent me a pair of walking boots instead of a pair of winter golf shoes - you would hardly know the difference.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

There are some absolute advantages to owning a pair of golf shoes that are designed like boots and made from a waterproof, breathable fabric like these, especially if you play a lot of golf through the cold and wet winter months. The high back design really does prevent any water from being able to slip down the sides of your shoes and soak your socks. The Gore tex lining works wonders at keeping your feet bone dry. I love the sturdy style of the chunky Boost sole, it really put a spring in my step. I felt like I was bouncing down the fairways and these are certainly some of the best shoes for walking that I have tried. The traction and grip on even the most slippery of sidehill lies when I was taking my swing was brilliant.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The Adicross GTX is definitely a fraction heavier to wear than a traditional style golf shoe such as the Footjoy Traditions Women's Golf Shoe. It initially felt a bit cumbersome to walk in but it only took a few holes to get used to. By the end of my first 18-holes I was a complete convert. My only criticism is that the boots did rub a bit across the top of my feet in the bunion zone. There wasn’t a lot of give in the fabric, so bear this in mind if you have wide-fitting feet like me, you might need a few rounds of golf to wear them in. If that does apply to you then check out handy guide for the best golf shoes for wide feet.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Top praise must go to Adidas for finding a way to incorporate recycled materials into their shoe design, doing their bit for the environment for sustainability of the planet. Very admirable. Overall these are a top quality golf shoe that will keep your feet warm and dry this winter.