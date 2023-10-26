Adidas Women's Adicross GTX Spikeless Golf Shoe Review
Our tester puts the Adidas Adicross GTX Spikeless shoe through its paces out on the golf course
What a brilliant winter shoe! The Adicross GTX Spikeless shoe better resembles a hiking boot than a traditional shoe, making it the perfect choice for trudging through wet rough, muddy fairways and on rainy days. These shoes will definitely keep your feet warm and dry even in the worst weather.
Sturdy, supportive and non-slip design, helps you tackle any terrain
High back stops water soaking into your sock
Ifound them a touch heavier than a traditional golf shoe, making the walk round 18 holes more strenuous.
I must confess that when I first put on the Adicross GTX I had a flashback to twenty-five years ago doing my Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award expedition hike across Dartmoor. I definitely had to double check that Adidas hadn’t accidentally sent me a pair of walking boots instead of a pair of winter golf shoes - you would hardly know the difference.
There are some absolute advantages to owning a pair of golf shoes that are designed like boots and made from a waterproof, breathable fabric like these, especially if you play a lot of golf through the cold and wet winter months. The high back design really does prevent any water from being able to slip down the sides of your shoes and soak your socks. The Gore tex lining works wonders at keeping your feet bone dry. I love the sturdy style of the chunky Boost sole, it really put a spring in my step. I felt like I was bouncing down the fairways and these are certainly some of the best shoes for walking that I have tried. The traction and grip on even the most slippery of sidehill lies when I was taking my swing was brilliant.
The Adicross GTX is definitely a fraction heavier to wear than a traditional style golf shoe such as the Footjoy Traditions Women's Golf Shoe. It initially felt a bit cumbersome to walk in but it only took a few holes to get used to. By the end of my first 18-holes I was a complete convert. My only criticism is that the boots did rub a bit across the top of my feet in the bunion zone. There wasn’t a lot of give in the fabric, so bear this in mind if you have wide-fitting feet like me, you might need a few rounds of golf to wear them in. If that does apply to you then check out handy guide for the best golf shoes for wide feet.
Top praise must go to Adidas for finding a way to incorporate recycled materials into their shoe design, doing their bit for the environment for sustainability of the planet. Very admirable. Overall these are a top quality golf shoe that will keep your feet warm and dry this winter.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
