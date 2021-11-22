Why Golf Gear Is Best For Dog Walkers

Let’s investigate the simple facts…

Golf shoes and boots are designed to walk a good distance and are put through rigorous testing. They’re designed to feel comfortable throughout and move with your foot and, AND they’re waterproof. If you find the right match you’d be happy playing 36 holes in them and go back for more the following day. So why not wear them to go for a stomp with your four legged friend? Especially a lengthy muddy one.

When we break it down it makes total sense. Golf gear is extremely versatile and of very good quality. Which means it lasts and you have multiple uses for it. You don’t need to double up on walking gear just reach for those waterproof bottoms and be smart with your kit.

Having a lifestyle crossover within your wardrobe can not only save you a lot of money but often see top notch performance and an improved experience during your ramble. Also let’s face it, it’s better for the planet. Golf gear lasts a long time. Less waste.

Let’s talk COLD:

Bring into the equation a chilly Winter’s morning and the need to keep toes warm and dry. The immediate choice would be the fur lined golf boot for us. Footjoy and Adidas both offer classy versions that are waterproof and clean up beautifully. There are lots on the market to choose from.

Turning attention to the clothing a set of Golf Base Layers can keep any walker cosy in subzero temperatures. Add to this some clever layering as you would on the course, freedom to swing arms or be dragged to greet other walkers, and attention to not overheating. Thin yet smart Quarter zip tops designed to wick moisture from your skin and keep you at an optimum temperature will be the vital next layer. Then goes on the temperature regulating gilet. Perfect for crisp dry wanders. It all sounds very, very similar to the must have walkers wardrobe.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

If it’s truly Baltic, a MUST have is a pair of fleece lined trousers if thermal leggings are a step too far. Smart designs see thermal qualities in many of the winter trousers available on the market. Maintaining a level body temperature rather than sweating buckets.

So you’re all kitted out on the box, next up the Winter Golf gloves. A smart accompaniment keeping hands free to hold a lead and clean up after the hound leaves messages about the woods. Most have the ability for you to also send messages on your smart phone due to touch sensitive pads on index fingers. If this item is lacking in your Winter Golf armoury check out our Best Golf Gloves For Winter.

Top the whole garb off with a snood and hat and you’re all set. There are some fantastic ones on the market that won’t see you cooking in a sweaty mess. Again down to state of the art materials and design, check out our Best Beanies and Best Golf Snoods Guide.

Raining cats and dogs??

So what about the rain we hear you ask? What better to keep you dry than a decent baseball cap keeping the rain from your eyes and you on the path, a rain jacket with taped seams and a hood and a comfortable pair of waterproof trousers. Again all can be found within your array of golfing goodies.

So, you’ve done a full on cat-walk style try it session, experimented with manoeuvrability when lobbing the “Chuck-It” ball from the flinger, checked for resistance to your now cold morning cuppa. You’re finally ready. At this stage the dog is getting impatient and beginning to eat your old hiking boots. No fear you won’t go back to them after this but to avoid any destructive behaviour - the golf shoes could be next- we’d advise like any game of golf, to prepare the night before. The more walks you do geared up in your golfing get-up, the more you’ll become intuitive as to what works for which conditions.

With any luck you’ve now got a different outlook on buying golf gear, you have multi uses for it so it’s worth getting decent kit. You’re getting value for money and you may win that highly coveted best dressed dog walker in the community award. Stranger things have happened.

If your wardrobe is lacking in any areas we’ve mentioned head to our 10 Essential Winter Golf Items List and take advantage of the deals.

The only question will be why don’t Footjoy make Winter coats for the dog?? Now there’s an idea…