Puma DRYLBL Golf Boots Review
Zach Bougen puts these waterproof Puma spiked golf boots to the test out on the course
A contender for one of the best golf boots on the market, the Puma DRYLBL Waterproof Golf Boots tick most of the boxes. They are comfy, warm and, importantly, fully waterproof. Some may be put off by the aesthetics but, with all the other boxes being ticked, they certainly deliver as a winter boot.
-
+
Very grippy even when very wet
-
+
Comfortable and supportive to wear
-
+
Highly waterproof
-
-
Aesthetics will divide opinion
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
For winter 2023, Puma have released an all new shoe to the market, specifically, the DRYLBL Waterproof Spiked Boot. This golf boot is perfect for those wet cold days of winter, especially on courses where the rough might be longer and, with the wet weather already making its way into the fray, fully waterproof shoes are becoming a must for an enjoyable round of golf.
It's no secret that Puma produce some of the best golf shoes on the market and they have been very popular, with their modern aesthetics. Put bluntly, the golf boot doesn’t follow that trend as you can see that this boot is designed to do a job and not be a good-looking shoe.
Aesthetically, I thought that they looked bulky and big but, with the black coloring, they do look sleek against black golf trousers. On the day of testing, I had the Puma Warm Trousers on which are slightly baggier at the bottom, so you couldn’t even really see the boot at all. However, if you are a person who prefers a shorter trouser leg you may not like the look of these boots.
I tested the footwear on a wet day and, although it wasn’t hugely cold, there was enough there to feel the benefit of the winter boot. They are really warm, comfy and, straight out of the box, they felt great. One side note is that, towards the end of the round, my feet ached a little but, the next time I wore them, they felt fine, so breaking them in does not take long.
What's more, these boots are fully waterproof and they also have a little protective zip-over for the laces to make sure they are not getting wet too. This is a great feature as, on some waterproof shoes, the tongue and laces can let water in.
Importantly, there is no need to worry about water coming over the top and getting your socks wet. With some shoes this can be a problem but, with the DRYLBL, there is no such issue, as the boot comes up high enough to prevent this. If you are in long rough then you should have no issues with wet feet come the end of your round.
So, what about comfort? Well, the upper boot that wraps your ankle is made of a neoprene material, which adds to the comfort. This stops them from feeling rigid and gives you stability without any rubbing or pressure on the ankles from stiffer materials.
The upper of the shoe is also fully waterproof, with a synthetic ripstop making it extremely durable. The shoe has a FUSIONFOAM Midsole which helps with energy transfer, while also keeping your foot more comfortable with the EVA foam midlayer sole. The boot is super supportive without being unforgiving and your heel has great support and rigidity.
Grip-wise, it is super grippy; even in the wettest conditions there is no chance of slipping in this boot. The sole is made of a rubber material, which aids durability and helps with traction, while it also has spikes and moulded rubber grips for further stability.
When testing this boot I found no problems with my feet becoming wet. I was never uncomfortable or struggling for grip. All in all, I find these boots to be a great addition for your winter golf, the only thing for me being the overall look of them.
In conclusion, these boots tick a lot of boxes and could be one of the best golf boots on the market. They keep you dry, comfortable and warm which are all the key areas. The only downside for me was the aesthetics but I think this is a really solid option for a winter golf boot/shoe.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.
When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.
Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between.
Currently, in his golf bag, he has:
Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)
3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)
2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790
Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW
Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree
Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black
Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x
-
TOTO Japan Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Gemma Dryburgh defends her title as 78 of the world’s best players compete at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course
By Mike Hall Published
-
Donald Says LaCava 'Overstepped The Mark' In Heated Ryder Cup Moment With McIlroy
The Team Europe Ryder Cup captain has addressed the incident during the Saturday afternoon fourball session of the match
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Never Say Never' - Michelle Wie West Hints At Retirement U-Turn
The 34-year-old has hinted at the possibility of returning to competitive action
By Mike Hall Published