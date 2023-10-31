Puma DRYLBL Golf Boots Review

For winter 2023, Puma have released an all new shoe to the market, specifically, the DRYLBL Waterproof Spiked Boot. This golf boot is perfect for those wet cold days of winter, especially on courses where the rough might be longer and, with the wet weather already making its way into the fray, fully waterproof shoes are becoming a must for an enjoyable round of golf.

It's no secret that Puma produce some of the best golf shoes on the market and they have been very popular, with their modern aesthetics. Put bluntly, the golf boot doesn’t follow that trend as you can see that this boot is designed to do a job and not be a good-looking shoe.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Aesthetically, I thought that they looked bulky and big but, with the black coloring, they do look sleek against black golf trousers. On the day of testing, I had the Puma Warm Trousers on which are slightly baggier at the bottom, so you couldn’t even really see the boot at all. However, if you are a person who prefers a shorter trouser leg you may not like the look of these boots.

I tested the footwear on a wet day and, although it wasn’t hugely cold, there was enough there to feel the benefit of the winter boot. They are really warm, comfy and, straight out of the box, they felt great. One side note is that, towards the end of the round, my feet ached a little but, the next time I wore them, they felt fine, so breaking them in does not take long.

What's more, these boots are fully waterproof and they also have a little protective zip-over for the laces to make sure they are not getting wet too. This is a great feature as, on some waterproof shoes, the tongue and laces can let water in.

Importantly, there is no need to worry about water coming over the top and getting your socks wet. With some shoes this can be a problem but, with the DRYLBL, there is no such issue, as the boot comes up high enough to prevent this. If you are in long rough then you should have no issues with wet feet come the end of your round.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

So, what about comfort? Well, the upper boot that wraps your ankle is made of a neoprene material, which adds to the comfort. This stops them from feeling rigid and gives you stability without any rubbing or pressure on the ankles from stiffer materials.

The upper of the shoe is also fully waterproof, with a synthetic ripstop making it extremely durable. The shoe has a FUSIONFOAM Midsole which helps with energy transfer, while also keeping your foot more comfortable with the EVA foam midlayer sole. The boot is super supportive without being unforgiving and your heel has great support and rigidity.

Grip-wise, it is super grippy; even in the wettest conditions there is no chance of slipping in this boot. The sole is made of a rubber material, which aids durability and helps with traction, while it also has spikes and moulded rubber grips for further stability.

When testing this boot I found no problems with my feet becoming wet. I was never uncomfortable or struggling for grip. All in all, I find these boots to be a great addition for your winter golf, the only thing for me being the overall look of them.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

In conclusion, these boots tick a lot of boxes and could be one of the best golf boots on the market. They keep you dry, comfortable and warm which are all the key areas. The only downside for me was the aesthetics but I think this is a really solid option for a winter golf boot/shoe.