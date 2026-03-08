Arnold Palmer Invitational Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Check out the full breakdown of prize money on offer at Bay Hill Club & Lodge as the PGA Tour's best fight it out for the Arnold Palmer Invitational title

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published
Russell Henley lifts the trophy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2025.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

With The Players Championship right around the corner, most of the PGA Tour's best have been tuning up at Bay Hill and trying to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

For those in the hunt still, there are rich rewards on offer for winning or even ending the week inside the top-10.

Given the Arnold Palmer Invitational is the latest Signature Event on the PGA Tour, the overall prize purse is once again $20 million. However, because there is a cut involved - just like there was at the Genesis Invitational - the winner's check moves from $3.6 million to $4 million.

Consequently, the runner-up could collect as much as $2.2 million while finishing alone in third may net the pro as much as $1.4 million before factors like taxes reduce how much a golfer really earns from a tournament.

An Arnold Palmer Invitational flag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The payout for finishing seventh at the Arnold Palmer Invitational is $700,000, which is just $20,000 less than the winner of this week's alternate event - the Puerto Rico Open - will earn.

Making the cut should see every pro pick up at least $50,000 but the final totals will be provided after the culmination of Sunday's final round.

Aside from the financial rewards, there are 700 FedEx Cup points on the line as well as a whopping 70 OWGR points - around double what Nico Echavarria bagged seven days ago at the Cognizant Classic.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational based on only 50 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,200,000

3rd

$1,400,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$840,000

6th

$760,000

7th

$700,000

8th

$646,000

9th

$600,000

10th

$556,000

11th

$514,000

12th

$472,000

13th

$430,000

14th

$389,000

15th

$369,000

16th

$349,000

17th

$329,000

18th

$309,000

19th

$289,000

20th

$269,000

21st

$250,000

22nd

$233,000

23rd

$216,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$184,000

26th

$168,000

27th

$161,000

28th

$154,000

29th

$147,000

30th

$140,000

31st

$133,000

32nd

$126,000

33rd

$119,000

34th

$114,000

35th

$109,000

36th

$104,000

37th

$99,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$56,000

49th

$54,000

50th

$52,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.