Arnold Palmer Invitational Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Check out the full breakdown of prize money on offer at Bay Hill Club & Lodge as the PGA Tour's best fight it out for the Arnold Palmer Invitational title
With The Players Championship right around the corner, most of the PGA Tour's best have been tuning up at Bay Hill and trying to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
However, only a handful still have a chance of slipping on that iconic red cardigan sweater and hoisting the trophy above their heads later on this evening.
For those in the hunt still, there are rich rewards on offer for winning or even ending the week inside the top-10.
Given the Arnold Palmer Invitational is the latest Signature Event on the PGA Tour, the overall prize purse is once again $20 million. However, because there is a cut involved - just like there was at the Genesis Invitational - the winner's check moves from $3.6 million to $4 million.
Consequently, the runner-up could collect as much as $2.2 million while finishing alone in third may net the pro as much as $1.4 million before factors like taxes reduce how much a golfer really earns from a tournament.
The payout for finishing seventh at the Arnold Palmer Invitational is $700,000, which is just $20,000 less than the winner of this week's alternate event - the Puerto Rico Open - will earn.
Making the cut should see every pro pick up at least $50,000 but the final totals will be provided after the culmination of Sunday's final round.
Aside from the financial rewards, there are 700 FedEx Cup points on the line as well as a whopping 70 OWGR points - around double what Nico Echavarria bagged seven days ago at the Cognizant Classic.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational based on only 50 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,200,000
3rd
$1,400,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$840,000
6th
$760,000
7th
$700,000
8th
$646,000
9th
$600,000
10th
$556,000
11th
$514,000
12th
$472,000
13th
$430,000
14th
$389,000
15th
$369,000
16th
$349,000
17th
$329,000
18th
$309,000
19th
$289,000
20th
$269,000
21st
$250,000
22nd
$233,000
23rd
$216,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$184,000
26th
$168,000
27th
$161,000
28th
$154,000
29th
$147,000
30th
$140,000
31st
$133,000
32nd
$126,000
33rd
$119,000
34th
$114,000
35th
$109,000
36th
$104,000
37th
$99,000
38th
$94,000
39th
$90,000
40th
$86,000
41st
$82,000
42nd
$78,000
43rd
$74,000
44th
$70,000
45th
$66,000
46th
$62,000
47th
$58,000
48th
$56,000
49th
$54,000
50th
$52,000
