Arnold Palmer Invitational Full Prize Money Payout 2026

With The Players Championship right around the corner, most of the PGA Tour's best have been tuning up at Bay Hill and trying to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

However, only a handful still have a chance of slipping on that iconic red cardigan sweater and hoisting the trophy above their heads later on this evening.

For those in the hunt still, there are rich rewards on offer for winning or even ending the week inside the top-10.

Given the Arnold Palmer Invitational is the latest Signature Event on the PGA Tour, the overall prize purse is once again $20 million. However, because there is a cut involved - just like there was at the Genesis Invitational - the winner's check moves from $3.6 million to $4 million.

Consequently, the runner-up could collect as much as $2.2 million while finishing alone in third may net the pro as much as $1.4 million before factors like taxes reduce how much a golfer really earns from a tournament.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The payout for finishing seventh at the Arnold Palmer Invitational is $700,000, which is just $20,000 less than the winner of this week's alternate event - the Puerto Rico Open - will earn.

Making the cut should see every pro pick up at least $50,000 but the final totals will be provided after the culmination of Sunday's final round.

Aside from the financial rewards, there are 700 FedEx Cup points on the line as well as a whopping 70 OWGR points - around double what Nico Echavarria bagged seven days ago at the Cognizant Classic.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational based on only 50 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN