8 LIV Golfers Almost Miss Hong Kong, Tiger Woods Drops Latest Comeback Hint And Luke Donald Named Ryder Cup Captain Again: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

Following on from last week, where several Major spots were clinched and there was drama aplenty in the closing stages of the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic, we find ourselves in the midst of another hectic few days.

Before tour events take centre stage once again, the TGL regular season came to an end and a couple of other interesting storylines emerged away from the course.

Not only has plenty already taken place, but the end of the week is set to be one of the busiest periods of the year with several huge events taking place around the world.

So, without further ado, here are the biggest stories that have either already happened or are set to unfold in golf this week.

BUSIEST WEEK OF THE YEAR ON TOUR?

Where to start? Major weeks are a huge deal in golf, obviously, but all of the world's attention is focused on one championship. This week, there are several big tournaments in the sport which will pull attention spans in different directions.

Firstly, the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational is on - a $20m Signature Event no less - while the historic US circuit is also operating the Puerto Rico Open for its members who did not qualify for the limited-field event.

Then there is the DP World Tour's Joburg Open, a second South African event in a row which will see Patrick Reed and co battle it out at Houghton Golf Club. The LPGA Tour's latest tournament is the Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island in China, and LIV Golf is in Hong Kong.

Additionally, the Australian Women's Classic is taking place on the Ladies European Tour while the PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour also have events this week. Is that enough for you?

LIV GOLFERS ALMOST MISS HONG KONG

Due to the serious situation in the Middle East at present, multiple LIV golfers were initially unable to leave their bases in Dubai in order to reach Hong Kong for the latest tournament, which begins on Thursday.

The group, which includes Lee Westwood, Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Sam Horsfield, Anirban Lahiri, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk and Caleb Surratt, were practicing in the Middle East over the past week.

But when the USA and Israel launched air strikes on Iran, multiple zones in the region were put into lockdown, with airport closures impacting many people in Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries.

However, according to various sources - including Flushing It on X and the South China Morning Post - the group of eight pros have reached Fanling just hours before the first round begins.

At the heart of the "rescue mission" was Jon Rahm, who apparently commissioned a private jet to take the group from Oman after they had travelled across the border in a coach.

TIGER WOODS DROPS LATEST COMEBACK HINT

Tiger Woods recently said he was not ruling himself out of The Masters, sparking excitement among fans over potentially seeing the 15-time Major winner return to action very soon.

How soon? Well, no one really knows except maybe the man himself. During the final round of regular TGL action earlier this week, Woods was asked how close he feels to a return to which he replied: "If I’m playing a member guest, I’m ready to go.”

Woods made the comment the day before the prestigious Seminole Pro-Member took place, suggesting he may be a part of the exclusive tournament. However, he was not in the field, so the uncertainty over his latest return date remains.

LUKE DONALD RETURNS AS EURO CAPTAIN

Luke Donald was confirmed as Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain for a third time on Wednesday, allowing the Englishman the chance to secure an unprecedented hat-trick of consecutive victories for a European skipper.

Donald, who has won all seven of the Ryder Cups he's been involved in as either a player or captain, first led Europe to a 16.5 - 11.5 victory against the United States at Marco Simone, Rome in 2023 before triumphing again at Bethpage Black in New York courtesy of a 15-13 success last year.

While it has been confirmed the 48-year-old will lead Team Europe at Adare Manor in Ireland next September, his opposite number remains unclear at this stage with Tiger Woods the PGA of America's reported first choice.

JON RAHM EXPLAINS DP WORLD TOUR-DEAL REJECTION

Late last month, a group of LIV golfers agreed to a deal put in front of them by the DP World Tour which offered conditional releases for 2026. Jon Rahm's name was the only one not included.

In his pre-LIV Golf Hong Kong press conference on Tuesday, the two-time Major winner explained why he rejected the DP World Tour's offer and even went as far as saying the European circuit was "extorting" certain players.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard shared the small change in the terms which would see him "sign tonight" after the DP World Tour asked players to compete in six of its events - two of which were designated.

MCLAREN F1 TO LAUNCH MCLAREN GOLF

F1 team McLaren has announced it will be launching McLaren Golf at the end of next month.

The world championship-winning side shared on Tuesday that it will be releasing its first set of products on April 29, two weeks after The Masters has concluded.

Very few details are available at this stage, but it remains an exciting development from one of the most decorated motorsport teams of all time.

F1 world champion Lando Norris and his teammate Oscar Piastri are also huge fans of golf, so this news will likely have been met with great enthusiasm from within the team.

NEW PROPERTY ADDED TO TPC NETWORK

On Monday, Sweetwater Country Club was named the 31st property in the PGA Tour's TPC network.

Sweetwater will be renamed TPC Houston and becomes the fourth TPC property in the state of Texas, joining TPC Craig Ranch, TPC Las Colinas and TPC San Antonio.

It has not been awarded a tour event at this stage, although TPC Houston will be one of five sites hosting PGA TOUR Americas Q-School between March 24-27.

MINI TWIGS - WHAT ELSE TO KNOW