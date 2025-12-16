How Much Money Did The Average LPGA Tour Pro Make In 2025?

There was $131.6 million in total prize money available to LPGA Tour pros for the circuit's 75th anniversary season this year, with 182 players earning at least a small share of it at some point along the way.

According to the LPGA Tour itself, that record figure from 2025 represents a 90% increase (of more than $62 million) since 2021.

Non-Major tournaments put up $83 million in prize money with 16 of this year's calendar having offered at least $3 million each time.

In addition, around two thirds of LPGA Tour events offered players travel stipends, a free accommodation option and/or guaranteed minimum payouts, making it a great time to possess LPGA Tour membership.

Moving forward, it is arguably set to become even better to play on the historic US circuit as the overall prize money figure is set to increase to record levels next year.

Once again featuring 33 different events across the USA, Europe and Asia, players will compete for just north of $132 million over the coming months.

And that is excellent news for anyone with an LPGA Tour card as the former record prize money total helped 43 athletes surpass the $1 million mark in terms of on-course earnings in 2025, failing to take into account any sponsorships or other endorsements.

Race To CME Globe Champion Jeeno Thitikul earned just over $7.5 million in the end thanks to her second successive triumph at Tiburon Golf Club - unsurprisingly leading the way in the women's game.

The Thai star was some $3.5 million ahead of second place Minjee Lee as well, with the Australian Major winner part of a six-woman group (which includes Nelly Korda) to bank in excess of $2.5 million on course this past year.

Completing the top-10 highest earners on the LPGA Tour in 2025 was Hye-jin Choi ($2.15m), Charley Hull ($1.97m) and Chisato Iwai ($1.78m).

Moving down past Lauren Coughlin in 43rd, the final player to have scooped over $1 million via LPGA Tour events, were potential stars of the future Ingrid Lindblad and Lottie Woad as well as one of the most iconic female players of all time, Lexi Thompson.

Despite Thompson stating she was moving away from a full-time schedule in 2025, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner still managed to earn $759,710 from 13 events - well over the LPGA Tour average of $701,098.

The LPGA Tour's average figure in 2025 sits between Madelene Sagstrom ($717,843) in 54th and Allisen Corpuz ($686,862) in 55th. Meanwhile, the median figure among the 182 LPGA Tour members this past season was roughly $286,000.

In contrast, the PGA Tour's average earning amount in 2025 was $2,335,280 - enough for eighth place on the LPGA Tour across the same stretch.

PGA Tour earnings leader Scottie Scheffler picked up more than $50 million in 2025 while second-place Rory McIlroy accumulated almost $36 million this term.