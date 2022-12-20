Best FootJoy Golf Shirts 2022

Best FootJoy Golf Shirts

FootJoy is one of the best in the business when it comes to producing high quality and stylish golf gear. Worn by many of the leading Tour pros, including none other than Tiger Woods, FootJoy produce some of the best golf shoes on the market. But it also produces a fantastic range of apparel, including shirts, tops outerwear and so on, all of which are designed to help you look smart and play better golf.

As with many of the best golf polo shirts (opens in new tab), FootJoy's offerings are stacked with a ton of technology, that you wouldn't have seen in a golf polo shirt a little over ten years ago. In fact, manufacturers are constantly innovating to produce high-quality materials that can help golfers stay warm and dry on the course, protect you from UV rays, but also deliver a unique and smart style, ultimately boosting your confidence as you play.

So, if you're in the market for a new golf shirt, why not check out some of our favorite offerings from FootJoy below!

FootJoy Leaping Dolphins Print Polo Sizes: S-3XL

Colors: 4 (Blue, Navy, Pink, Yellow) + Unique aesthetic

+ Keeps you cool and dry

Colors: 4 (Blue, Navy, Pink, Yellow) + Unique aesthetic

+ Keeps you cool and dry

- Dolphin print won't be for everyone FootJoy has attempted to inject an element of sunshine and positivity into golf and its apparel with this Leaping Dolphin design. The polo has a unique and trendy design that is sure to get people talking, but it is not just about the look. It has been created with ProDry stretch fabric designed to keep you cool and dry for the duration of your round of golf and beyond. The polyester and spandex blend gives a comfortable and lightweight feel that doesn't hinder movement and it provides SPF 30 UV protection as well. We had the navy and pink version of this shirt but if that isn't for you then there are five other colors to choose from. FootJoy Thermolite Long Sleeve Shirt Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 4 (Grey, Black, White, Navy) + Simple, clean styling goes with anything

+ Lightweight material, easily worn with other layers

Colors: 4 (Grey, Black, White, Navy) + Simple, clean styling goes with anything

+ Lightweight material, easily worn with other layers

- Athletic fit may be restrictive for some FootJoy's Thermolite long sleeve shirt is a garment that should see plenty of use outside of the warmest summer days. It has a very simple design - there are no bold patterns or prints to catch your attention here - but the athletic fit and smart collar create a modern look that we liked. The first thing we noticed was how lightweight this garment was. It can easily be worn with or without other layers on top, ideal for changing conditions. The cuffs are nicely fitted too, so there is no excess material around your hands as you grip the club, with a 'temperature regulating fabric' helping keep golfers stay warm and dry. FootJoy Mini Floral Lisle Shirt Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 2 (White, Denim) + Comfy fit

+ Stretchy golf top

Colors: 2 (White, Denim) + Comfy fit

+ Stretchy golf top

- Collar comes in quite large A very trendy looking golf shirt that comes printed with a tropical floral theme, emblazoned with flowers and roses - making it great for those who want to look and feel good on the course. The Floral Lisle comes with the same features as the lisle above, delivering a comfortable, yet stretchy feel, making it an excellent golf top for anyone looking to max out on their mobility. Its fabric is also made from FootJoy's ProDry technology, which delivers moisture wicking properties to help you stay cool and dry on the course. FootJoy Jungle Leaf Print Polo Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 3 (Denim, Navy, Ocean) + Excellent patterns

+ ProDry technology

Colors: 3 (Denim, Navy, Ocean) + Excellent patterns

+ ProDry technology

- Jungle pattern may not be loud enough for some golfers This is a fantastic golf top that oozes cool and isn't too garish if you like to show off a bit of style, but not want to be too overbearing in your polo pattern choices on the course. It comes in a stretchy fabric material that is easy to move in, but also keeps you cool on the course, wicking sweat away from your body thanks to the technology included in the polyester material. FootJoy Tropic Golf Lisle Shirt Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 3 (Bluestone, White, Navy) + Easy on the eye pattern

+ Very comfortable

Colors: 3 (Bluestone, White, Navy) + Easy on the eye pattern

+ Very comfortable

- Limited colorways A totally tropical golf polo for those of you longing for warm weather, palm trees and a white sandy beach - this is an excellent looking polo shirt that offers subtle styling through it's very cool tropical patterns. It comes in blue and white colorways, with the white shirt being the highlight of this polo shirt, delivering a very cool aesthetic and looks great paired up with a pair of the best golf shorts and best golf sneakers. FootJoy Stretch Pique Solid Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 9 + ProDry moisture wicking fabric

+ Very comfortable to wear

Colors: 9 + ProDry moisture wicking fabric

+ Very comfortable to wear

- Not the best value polo shirt A fantastic, stylish golf shirt that comes in a material that's a little thicker than the Lisle shirt above. The Stretch Pique polo shirt is made from FootJoy's patented ProDry fabric that wicks moisture away from you skin helping you stay dry and cool on the course. It is also very soft and comfortable to wear, boasting a great fit that isn't too tight or too baggy. It comes in loads of colors and the simple design makes it very versatile - a big plus point. FootJoy Tonal Trim Solid Polo Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 3 (Grey, Ink, Navy) + Cool traditional styling

+ Handy chest pocket

- Collar and lapel may not be to everyone's tastes The Lisle Tonal Trim polo is a traditional looking golf shirt that is great for any player who wants to keep with the historic values of the sport. It both looks and feels excellent when you pull it on, thanks to it's soft FootJoy Pro Dry material which vows to keep you cool and dry through its moisture wicking technology. It differs from other shirts on this list thanks to its cool collar and lapel, that adds a classy look to an already stylish polo shirt.

FootJoy Cap Sleeve Print Interlock Polo Shirt Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: 4 (White; Navy; Pink; Blue) + Great for warmer temperatures

+ Helps alleviate golfer's tan

Colors: 4 (White; Navy; Pink; Blue) + Great for warmer temperatures

+ Helps alleviate golfer's tan

- Not a great option if you're looking for sleeves It's almost a hybrid of a shirt and sleeveless, which many athletic golfers will find very flattering on the arms and will also minimize the golfer's tan somewhat. If you are larger in the arms, then we'd recommend going up a size as the capped sleeve is well-fitted. This will make a great match with FootJoy's Interlock Skort and features the same levels of comfort and practicality you've come to expect from a FootJoy garment. With plenty of colors to choose from, we love the versatility of this polo offering. FootJoy Ladies Stretch Pique Solid Polo Sizes: S-XL

Colors: 3 (Pink; Green; Blue; White) + ProDry cooling technology keeps you cool on the course

+ Excellent comfort and freedom of movement

Colors: 3 (Pink; Green; Blue; White) + ProDry cooling technology keeps you cool on the course

+ Excellent comfort and freedom of movement

- Maybe a little too lightweight This polo is designed to offer maximum comfort and freedom of movement during play. With ProDry cooling technology, the garment helps with moisture and feels lightweight too. We particularly liked the four different colors on offer too, each of which offered something a little different. FootJoy produce some of the best golf clothing on the market which is regularly seen being used on the professional tours. Those include some of the best golf shoes and the best golf gloves that money can buy. FootJoy Cap Sleeve Rib Knit Polo Sizes: XS-2XL

Colors: 2 (Blue, Navy) + Excellent top for summer golf

+ Moisture wicking properties

- Lack of sleeves may not appeal to all players Planning on playing some summer golf? This may be one of the best women's golf polo shirts for you! It's made from FootJoys Jacquard fabric that draws sweat and moisture away from your body to help keep you cool on the course. Plus without any sleeves, you'll be sure to get a great tan on your arms! And if you value comfort, the stretchy polyester fabric used in this shirt is brilliant for those who are looking for a soft, stretchy yet durable golf shirt.

How we test golf apparel

When testing the best FootJoy golf shirts, as well as all golf apparel, our methodology revolves around using each product properly in different weather conditions on the course. This means we test men's and women's golf shirts, we endeavor to see if the product lives up to the comfort, breathability, style and cooling properties promised. We use each shirt in different conditions to see how they react and perform in relation to different weather conditions.

We would also wear the polos off the golf course as well because versatility to use a garment anywhere is a great way to get value for money. The final point we want to mention here is that no manufacturer can pay for a good review because our thorough testing team tells it how it is.

How to choose a polo shirt

There's a lot to think about when picking the right polo shirt for your needs as a golfer. With that in mind, we've come up with several key points you need to think about when picking out a new golf polo shirt.

Length and fit

During the golf swing if you find your shirt coming untucked often, or your belly starts to show then you should think about a polo with a longer length or more stretch. That way it will remain tucked in throughout your round and beyond.

It's also wise to think about the fit you want from your shirt. Do you want a more loose fitting polo or something with more of an athletic fit? Slim fit or classic fit? Most brands offer lots of different sizes so be wary of picking something that doesn't fit correctly.

Sleeves

It doesn't sound that important, but a polo with sleeves that are too long or too short can be annoying. Excess material on your golf clothing is an absolute no-no and can seriously get in the way of your swing. Your sleeves should come to the middle of the upper arm, and the seam should align with the middle of the shoulders. Female golfers can also get sleeveless polo shirts, that offer more ventilation than standard polo shirts.

Fabric

Have a think about what fabric you would like the polo to be made from. For example, there are loads of materials used these days such as polyester, spandex, lycra, nylon and cotton. Often polos are made with a combination of these. But FootJoy design the majority of their polo shirts with moisture wicking properties and thermal properties in mind. Moisture wicking properties are great for golfers who play in warmer conditions as they draw sweat and water from your body to help regulate your bodies temperature.

Design

Striped? Floral? An all-over print? Gone are the days of drab boring polo designs and in modern golf most brands really push the boat out. The sheer array of polo shirts we picked out above shows this clearly. Whatever fashion sense you have, FootJoy certainly have you covered with their fantastic range of plain and printed shirts.

Budget

Of course you always need to think about your budget and golf polo shirts don't always come cheap. Whatever number you decide upon, there will be a model for you, ranging from the top premium models, down to the ones offering excellent value.

FAQs

Are polo shirts OK for golf? Yes they are! While golf shirts are made of materials and fabrics that are crammed full of technology, sometimes a polo shirt can suffice on the course, so long as it corresponds to the appropriate dress code of the golf club you're playing at.

Why do people wear polo shirts to golf? Poloshirts are part of the heritage of the sport. Golfers have for many years donned smart attire as part of the traditional values of the game. It is seen as a sign of respect between you and your playing partners and to the club you're playing at. Most clubs nowadays are pretty relaxed on what you can and cannot wear, but polo shirts with a collar are often a must have in order to be allowed to play.

Is FootJoy a good brand? Yes FootJoy is a fantastic golf brand, and is worn by many professional golfers on the PGA and DP World Tours. FootJoy have over 100 years experience making golf shoes and have interestingly been at every PGA Tour event since 1945. Professionals like Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas currently wear FootJoy shoes, which says pretty much all you need to know about the brand.

