Ogio All Elements Silencer Cart Bag Review

Ogio's reemergence into the golf bag market has been a welcome one in 2023, with a host of new colours and patterns on the All Elements cart bag and All Elements Hybrid stand bag representing some of the best Ogio bags for years. Also in the range is this, the All Elements Silencer cart bag. It features Ogio's unique, patented WOODE Silencer technology that locks each club in place to stop club noise as the bag moves along. It's a popular new trend in cart bags that has seen the likes of the Motocaddy Protekta, Wilson iLock and Big Max Dri Lite Silencio 2 cart bags and I was excited to see how it matched up to these cart bags as I tested it over a month.

Ogio's system differs quite drastically from that of its rivals, using a patented WOODE system that locks the butt end of each in place at the bottom of the bag while using a soft plastic material on the top to secure the shaft in place. At first, I was concerned that the material used to secure the shafts in place would mark my clubs as I took them in and out of the bag. However, this was not the case and - even on my graphite shafted clubs - there were no markings to be seen. For the putter, there is an extra large well that supports oversized putter grips. Ogio's system is certainly a lot more conventional than its rivals and gives the bag a very similar silhouette to conventional cart bags.

The divider uses a soft plastic material (seen here in purple) to secure the club shaft in place. It takes a small press in to lock the butt of the club in place. (Image credit: Future)

One issue I had was with the Arccos sensors in the bottom of my grip. Due to the nature of the WOODE divider, the sensors kept coming loose and often falling off as I took the club from the bag. Due to the way the butt end of the club is secured into the base of the bag, sensors in grips have a tendency to come loose over time. There is a zip in the side pocket that allows you to retrieve anything that ends up at the base of the bag, but using this WOODE divider with my Arccos sensors became increasingly frustrating.

As the name All Elements suggests, this bag is fully waterproof and features seam-sealed zips that keep everything in the bag bone dry. While the waterproofness was faultless, I found the materials used on this bag offered a less-than-premium experience. To the naked eye and to the touch, they don't match the offerings on the Motocaddy or Big Max, both of which are marginally cheaper. The amount of storage on offer can't be faulted, however. Two large side pockets - one of which houses the rain cover - offer plenty of room to store apparel while the valuables pocket is fleece lined to stop your phone screen from getting scratched. There's also a cooler pocket and two external pockets to hold drinks bottles. The only thing I think Ogio missed here was a cart strap pass-through, something that most of the best cart bags feature to stop the straps from getting in the way of pockets when on a trolley or cart.

Image 1 of 2 The bag sits effortlessly on any push cart or electric trolley you currently uuse. (Image credit: Future) The seam-sealed pockets keep water out. But I wasn't overly enamoured by the overall quality of materials used. (Image credit: Future)

I warmed to the Woodblock colourway I tested this bag in - it certainly stands out from the crowd! There are some more subtle or even louder options depending on your taste, and I am impressed by the design choices Ogio has gone for this year. Overall I enjoyed my experience using the All Elements Silencer, but with a few caveats that leave it just short of its main rivals. With an RRP of £299, I'd struggle to see where my money went if I'd purchased it myself. For sure, it's a well-made bag with a large warranty, but it's no more premium than its rivals which can be purchased anywhere from £50-£100 cheaper.

Also, although the WOODE silencer divider system works perfectly well, I much preferred the silencing system on the Motocaddy Protekta, Big Max Silencio and Wilson iLock which didn't knock off my Arccos sensors. The Ogio All Elements Silencer stands out with some brilliant colour options, so if you're looking for something a bit more stand out on the course, there are some very cool options here.