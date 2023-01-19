Mizuno ST-Z 230 Driver Review
In this Mizuno ST-Z 230 driver review, Neil Tappin runs the rule over the latest ST model from Mizuno to see whether this is a driver worth considering in 2023
An excellent all rounder that provides a good blend of distance and forgiveness. Add to that the aspirational aesthetics and powerful feel and you have another strong contender within the 2023 driver market.
-
+
Powerful feel at impact
-
+
Impressive consistent playability
-
+
Classic head shape
-
-
May not suit low spin players after a more compact shape
Over the last few years, Mizuno has been hard at work on a “Speed Technology Metalwood Project” that has seen it fine-tuning each new range and we’ve now arrived at the ST-230 series. In the drivers, there are two options ST-Z and ST-X, both of which feature an interesting new technology that promises to boost performance.
This development comes in the shape of a new CORTECH Chamber which encases a stainless-steel weight with elastomeric TPU. This feature has been added to the head to take stress from the clubface and use it to create an additional source of energy. At the same time, Mizuno engineers say this pushes weight closer to the face to reduce spin, while also contributing to a more solid, powerful sensation at impact.
Last year’s Mizuno ST-Z 220 was one of the best-looking drivers on the market – and, for me, not much has changed. At address, the differences between the generations are hard to spot. It still has a gloss black finish with the carbon effect pattern underneath but the new version has a darker alignment aid. To my eye, this is one of the most sleek, premium-looking drivers you’ll see this year.
Of the two, it is the Z that’s designed to deliver a neutral flight and lower spin while the X is draw-biased. However, the Z is slightly more stretched back than the Mizuno ST-X 230 driver, which is a little more rounded. The fact the Z looks a little bigger from front-to-back is a contrast to what you’ll find elsewhere on the market and to me at least, reinforces the idea that with this range, a custom-fitting is really important.
The last thing to say about the looks is that I love the Mizuno-blue finish on the sole (which highlights the CORTECH Chamber). To me, it looks high-tech and premium, and adds to the shelf appeal.
As for the feel, this was another big plus. Through impact, this delivers a very powerful, lively sensation. Those who veer towards the feel of titanium drivers (over designs with more carbon in them such as the Callaway Paradym driver or TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver) will love the way this feels.
So, how did it perform? I tested both new models as well as last year’s versions, using a GC Quad launch monitor at Foresight Sports European HQ. The shaft used for testing was a Hzurdus 6.0 60g with the drivers set to 9.5 ̊, and I hit Titleist Pro V1x golf balls.
Distance-wise, it was very solid but not outstanding in terms of the best golf drivers of 2023. During my testing, the club speed was a little faster than last year’s (it also spun a little less) and this translated into good ball speed. It was launching high, and it spun in a really good window for me. The ball flight was spot on. Having said that, with a little less loft I think I could bring the launch and spin down to help add a few extra yards.
What really stood out, and the reason I’d stick with the 9.5˚ set-up I tested, was the playability the new ST-Z model. When I didn’t quite catch it, the spin rates went up slightly - but not by much. What’s the significance of this? To me, low spin miss hits are more troublesome and I was pleased to see this driver maintain its flight even when I struck it poorly.
Of the two ST-230 drivers, the Z was the more consistent model for me. The neutral, stable flight put this alongside the most playable drivers I’ve tested this year, including the excellent PING G430 Max.
As you’d expect from Mizuno, the ST-230 drivers feature classically aspirational aesthetics and a superb feel through impact. But in my testing the ST-Z 230 was also an excellent all rounder, providing a good blend of distance and forgiveness.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
