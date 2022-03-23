Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

PowaKaddy FX3 Electric Trolley Review

The FX3 electric golf trolley from PowaKaddy has been one of the most popular electric trolleys in the UK ever since it first launched under the FX3 moniker in 2019. We wanted to see what all the fuss was about, so I took it out on course for a number of rounds to see just what it was like to play with and live with day-to-day. The FX3 is PowaKaddy's 'entry-level' model, meaning it offers golfers the simplest form of an electric trolley with a 9-speed power system, a 2.3" colour display, lightweight lithium battery and one click folding system. It may be bare bones when it comes to features, but this is all a lot of golfers want and need.

One thing that often stops people investing in an electric trolley is how much of a faff they can be to fold up and down before a round of golf. Luckily, with the FX3 in particular, this concern is alleviated thanks to the super-simple one click folding system. It really is as simple as it sounds and by clicking on one button mid-way up the chassis of the FX3, you can guide both sections of the the trolley down into its folded up state. My only frustration was that the single wheel at the front of the trolley doesn't fold in. This means it isn't one of the most compact electric golf trolleys on the market and it was a slightly awkward shape for my car boot. Happily though, unlike its direct competitor the Motocaddy S1, the FX3 can stand up on its own when being stored. It's a minor point, but it was much easier to store the FX3 and it's a tick in the box in the PowaKaddy vs Motocaddy debate.

The ease of use when folding and storing the FX3 flows directly into its battery. The FX3 comes with PowaKaddy's tried and tested 'plug and play' lightweight lithium battery. Much like many of the names that PowaKaddy give its technology, it's fairly self explanatory and the battery does easily plug into the chassis and allow you to play. I remember the days of the cumbersome and heavy lead acid batteries that used to come with electric trollies, and I'm still amazed with how thin and lightweight modern electric trolley batteries are. The FX3's battery is no different and while being a similar weight to Motocaddy's batteries, it is a lot thinner and sits almost invisible in the heart of the chassis.

(Image credit: Future)

You don't have to remove the battery to store the trolley and there's no wires, making it much less likely to break. While I'm on the topic of reliability, the FX3 also comes with Powakaddy's high build quality and premium finish. What I like is that, despite the brand's renowned reliability, the FX3 still comes with a three year warranty on the chassis and a five year warranty on the lithium battery. The trolley looks the part too, with the sporty wheels and stealthy black finish allowing it to match up with any colour cart bag you may already use. There is a white chassis colourway available, but I think the all-black version wins any electric trolley fashion show.

The FX3 is very steady and stable across terrains and I felt as thought the bag and my clubs were well protected when attached to the FX3. To attach your bag there are two bungee ropes and these will help secure any cart bag from any brand securely in place. If you already have a Powakaddy cart bag, the FX3 supports the KeyLock system whereby Powakaddy bags simply slot into the bottom rung of the trolley for added stability.

I tested the 18-hole lithium battery, but there is a 36-hole option available if required. This does come at a £50 up-charge and I would personally stay away from the longer battery life unless you play a lot of golf. Indeed the 18-hole battery will probably push to about 27 holes and, so long as you remember to charge the battery after every round, the 18-hole battery will suffice. It's worth noting that you have to take the battery out of the chassis to charge it, unlike on the the rival Motocaddy S1 and this is something to bare in mind with the FX3 if you're comparing it to similar models on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

There is a 2.3" full-colour display on the handle and I was impressed with how bright and easy to read it was, even in bright light. It clearly shows your speed, whether the trolley is on or off as well as battery life. I've noticed a pleasing change in the operating dial in that is is much more ergonomic than in Powakaddy designs of the past. It feels more tactile when you use it, with the hard plastics replaced with a softer rubber around the dial pictured in yellow above.

Overall this is pretty much the complete package when it comes to a simple, entry level electric trolley. Sure, it would've been nice if it has a few more features, but they are available elsewhere in the Powakaddy range in the shape of the FX5, FX7 GPS and the all-new, compact CT8 GPS. If you're after a simple, effective and reliable way to transport your golf clubs around the course, the FX3 has to be on your shortlist.